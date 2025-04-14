A new short documentary released by the European Space Agency (ESA) raises concerns about the increasing volume of debris orbiting Earth. Titled "Space Debris: Is it a Crisis?", the eight-minute film opens by stating that around 70 per cent of the approximately 20,000 satellites launched since the beginning of the space age remain in orbit. These are joined by hundreds of millions of smaller fragments created through collisions, explosions, and deliberate destruction.

The documentary examines the potential consequences of the rising number of satellite constellations, such as those deployed for global internet services. It notes that the increase in such constellations will likely add to the already growing population of orbital debris, as additional fragments are produced during launches and as non-operational satellites remain in space without retrieval mechanisms.

ESA’s film uses data and orbital models to explore how debris can affect active satellites. Even small fragments, due to the high speeds involved in orbit, can significantly damage functioning spacecraft. In the event of a collision between two satellites, the consequences could be severe. The film also acknowledges that some debris re-enters Earth’s atmosphere in an uncontrolled manner.

The documentary points out that different orbital zones face different levels of risk, with low Earth orbit—home to satellites used for communication, navigation, and climate monitoring—particularly vulnerable.

While discussing potential mitigation strategies, the film warns against hasty actions. It calls for a more considered approach to ensure that long-term sustainability is not undermined by short-term fixes. ESA underlines the complexity of addressing the debris issue without shifting the burden elsewhere.