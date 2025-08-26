/Earth's oceans into 140 trillion: Monstrous water body is swirling around a quasar releasing energy of 1, 000 trillion suns

Water, the source of all life, is not only present on Earth, but also in other places in the universe. Research found huge amounts of water swirling in space during the early years of the universe. This water body is so huge that it could fit 140 trillion times the amount of water found on Earth. It is located 12 billion light-years away, meaning that it existed when the universe was only about one billion years old. Light-years is the amount of time light takes to reach Earth; hence, the light from this source has travelled 12 billion years to reveal this stupendous cosmic body of water. This reservoir of water is orbiting a quasar called APM 08279+5255. Quasars are extremely bright objects typically located at the centre of some galaxies and powered by a supermassive black hole. When the black holes feed on matter, they release large amounts of energy, which is visible as a highly luminous light source. Also Read: 1-in-500 cosmic coincidence? Scientist says 3I/ATLAS could be millions of times bigger than 2I/Borisov, only if...

But this water is not present in liquid form. Instead, it is present as water vapour because of the high heat generated by the black hole's feeding frenzy. This cloud of gas surrounds the black hole, spanning hundreds of light-years. Scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) pointed out the unique characteristic of this black hole. "The environment around this quasar is very unique in that it's producing this huge mass of water," Matt Bradford, a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said. "It's another demonstration that water is pervasive throughout the universe, even at the very earliest times," he said.

Black hole is 20 billion times more massive than the sun