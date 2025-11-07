/China tells NASA, 'we are about to collide', for the first time ever — What it means

China reached out to NASA to inform them about an accident that could occur in space between their satellites. In a first, the Chinese National Space Agency told scientists at the American space agency that they will be making a manoeuvre to prevent a possible collision, according to a space sustainability official. Alvin Drew, director for NASA Space Sustainability, said during a plenary session at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney that in the past, every time there was a conjunction, NASA sent a note to the Chinese saying, "We think we're going to run into you. You hold still, we'll manoeuvre around you." But on October 1, the opposite happened, and the Chinese informed them about a possible collision, Space.com reported. The Chinese National Space Agency reached out to us and said, “We see a conjunction amongst our satellites. We recommend you hold still. We'll do the manoeuvre,” and that's the first time that's ever happened, Drew said.