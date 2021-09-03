Brilliant photo of a galaxy reveals fascinating details

Universe literally has millions of galaxies and each one of them has a tale to tell. A photo of all of these space specks reveal a lot about them and space itself. One such photo is garnering online attention.

The image is of a galaxy named Centaurus A. This galaxy is 12 million light-years away from us and the beautiful photo tells a lot about this galaxy.

The image has been captured by Dark Energy camera in Chile. The photo gives us a side-view of the galaxy and does not reveal the centre of the galaxy. The brown streaks is dust wrapping the galaxy.

In addition, the disc of the galaxy shows warping. This is a sign of a violent past. Warping of the disc means that the galaxy had collided with another galaxy in the past. The galactic collision triggered burst of star formation. This process is ongoing today. It visible in the picture, the reddish glow is due to the hydrogen clouds and the blue glow seen is due to the infant stars.

Interesting how one image can reveal so much right?