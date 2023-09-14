Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO gears up to carry out fourth manoeuvre on Sept 15

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to carry out the fourth earth-bound manoeuvre in its Aditya-L1 mission. The manoeuvre will take place at 2 am IST on September 15 (2330 GMT on September 14). It is a crucial step as the Indian space agency is seeking to place the spacecraft in halo orbit around the Lagrange Point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system.

The scheduled manoeuvre is a part of a series or orbit-raising manoeuvres which will prepare the spacecraft for it journey further to L1 point.

India's first space-based solar observatory was launched on September 2. Since then three earth-bound manoeuvres have been successfully carries out. The most recent took place on September 10. At the end of the third manoeuvre, Aditya L1 spacecraft attained the orbit 296 km x 71676 km, as per data released by ISRO.

The fourth manoeuvre, will further raise the spacecraft's orbit.

The L1 point was discovered by mathematician Joseph Louis Lagrange. It is considered to be most significant of the Lagrangian points for observation of the Sun. A spacecraft that's placed in halo orbit around the L1 point would be in a position to observe the Sun continuously without any eclipses or occultation. This will help to observe solar activities in real time.

Aditya-L1 is carrying seven payloads. These are designed to various layers of the Sun. Out of seven, four will directly view the Sun. The other three payloads will perform in-situ studies of particles and fields at L1 point.

The instruments on Aditya-L1 are expected to provide important information about coronal mass ejection, coronal heating, pre-flare and flare activities among other solar phenomena of importance.

India is fresh off the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission. With a successful landing near the Moon south pole, India has become first country to land a spacecraft in this region. The rover has been moving on the lunar surface and making important observations.

