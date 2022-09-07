Live Apple's 'Far Out' event: Apple announces Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, iPhone 14

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote address Photograph: AFP
The much-awaited Apple's 'Far Out' event launched with a bang straight from their spaceship campus, aka Apple Park. Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage at Steve Jobs Theater in California's Cupertino where he will make several big announcements and unveil high-end products.
Industry watchers also hope to see the new generations of Apple watches, AirPods and other updated versions of its hardware. Moreover, there is likely to be increased attention to prices this year with inflation hovering near four-decade highs.
Sep 08, 2022, 12:15 AM (IST)
"These incredible products each offer so many great capabilities," he says. "Making products that are so personal and indispensable is what drives us to continue innovating, improving on what are already best in class experiences."
Sep 08, 2022, 12:13 AM (IST)
Apple will also let people shoot at 48mp using a new "Apple ProRAW," which the company says allows for significantly more zoom.
iPhone 14 Pro also has a new ultra-wide camera, which has a 3x improvement in light capture and better macro photos too.
The flash also has a new array of LEDs that's brighter.
Sep 08, 2022, 12:11 AM (IST)
The iPhone 14 Pro will have a new 48MP camera, with a "quad-pixel sensor." Apple says it's 65% larger than the iPhone 13 Pro's, and features 24mm focal length. The picture will adapt to the type of photo you're taking.
It also says that the main camera is two times better at low-light photos.
"You can capture stunning photos across all lighting conditions," it says.
There's a new 2X telephoto option for the photo too.
Sep 08, 2022, 12:08 AM (IST)
The new A16 Bionic in iPhone 14 Pros is based on a 4nm process. It is claiming 40% better max performance than “the competition.”
Sep 08, 2022, 12:02 AM (IST)
The notch on top of the display is gone, replaced by a pill-shaped "Dynamic Island."
Apple calls it that because it adapts to different activities, showing notifications and other information about what's happening on your phone.
Sep 07, 2022, 11:58 PM (IST)
Apple is calling iPhone 14 Pro's pill cutout the "Dynamic Island" pic.twitter.com/7jomGslgU4— 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) September 7, 2022
Sep 07, 2022, 11:57 PM (IST)
The iPhone 14 will include crash detection, just like the Apple Watch Series 8. It will also have off-grid help through low-earth satellites.
Sep 07, 2022, 11:53 PM (IST)
Features known so far and price
Apple's iPhone 14/Plus will come out with 6.1 and 6.7 screens, respectively
A15 Bionic chip
5 colors
12 MP f/1.5 main camera - 12 MP f/1.9 TrueDepth front camera + AutoFocus
Price: starts $799/$899
Preorder: Sept. 9 Avail: Sept. 16 (14); Oct. 7 (14 Plus)
Sep 07, 2022, 11:50 PM (IST)
Apple has a new software feature called Photonic Engine, which the company says has much better details and color in low light. And video has a new "action" mode, which is designed to keep video stable even when you're jogging.
Sep 07, 2022, 11:45 PM (IST)
Phone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a 12-megapixel main camera, with 1.9 micron pixels, f/1.5 aperture, and sensor shift OIS.
Sep 07, 2022, 11:43 PM (IST)
iPhone 14 comes with an OLED display, 1200nits peak brightness, support for Dolby Vision, and five colour options. Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the Apple A15 Bionic SoC, and offer better battery life, an 'amazing new' camera system, and more.
Sep 07, 2022, 11:38 PM (IST)
AirPods Pro 2 have been priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 19,900) with free engraving, will go on orders from September 9, and will be made available from September 23.
Sep 07, 2022, 11:37 PM (IST)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been announced at the event, featuring personalised Spatial Audio, improved noise cancellation, and more.
Sep 07, 2022, 11:35 PM (IST)
Apple Watch Ultra is priced starting at $799 (roughly Rs. 63,700), and will be available from September 23.
Sep 07, 2022, 11:33 PM (IST)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) has also been unveiled, featuring the same motion sensors as the Series 8, as well as crash detection features. It is priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the GPS version, and $299 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for the GPS+Cellular version. It will be made available for orders today, and go on sale from September 16.
Sep 07, 2022, 11:25 PM (IST)
Apple Watch Series 8 will start at $399 (roughly Rs 31,800) for the GPS-only version, and $499 (roughly Rs. 39,800) for the GPS+Cellular version. It will go up for orders today, and go on sale from September 16.
Sep 07, 2022, 11:23 PM (IST)
Cook has announced the Apple Watch Series 8, calling it the "best Apple Watch lineup yet, by far."