Live Apple's 'Far Out' event: Apple announces Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, iPhone 14

highlights

The much-awaited Apple's 'Far Out' event launched with a bang straight from their spaceship campus, aka Apple Park. Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage at Steve Jobs Theater in California's Cupertino where he will make several big announcements and unveil high-end products.

Industry watchers also hope to see the new generations of Apple watches, AirPods and other updated versions of its hardware. Moreover, there is likely to be increased attention to prices this year with inflation hovering near four-decade highs.