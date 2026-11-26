As Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, President Donald Trump's administration has unveiled another round of proposed tariffs, reigniting concerns over global trade, inflation and household affordability.

The measures target 14 major trading partners, including China, India, Japan and the European Union, following an investigation into alleged excess industrial capacity.

Washington argues that foreign subsidies and excessive manufacturing output undermine American producers, making it harder for domestic industries to compete.

Under the proposals, China could face significantly higher tariffs if its existing trade truce with Washington expires. India faces potential duties of up to 25 per cent, although a negotiated agreement could reduce that figure to 17 per cent.

In a separate move, Washington has proposed additional duties targeting Brazilian aircraft and sugar.

The international response has been swift. Beijing has disputed America’s industrial overcapacity allegations, while New Delhi maintains that India does not suffer from structural excess capacity. Brazil has condemned the proposed measures and has not ruled out retaliation.

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The timing is politically significant.

The announcement follows major Republican setbacks in the midterm elections, during which economic concerns and affordability featured prominently.

Tariffs remain central to Trump's economic agenda, particularly his ambition to revive American manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign production.

However, their effectiveness must be weighed against their domestic consequences.

Foreign governments do not directly pay American import duties. US importers do, leaving businesses to negotiate lower supplier prices, absorb additional expenses or transfer costs to consumers.

While tariffs can protect certain industries and strengthen Washington's negotiating position, they can also disrupt supply chains, increase business uncertainty and invite retaliatory measures against American exports.

The proposed duties remain subject to public consultation, with a hearing scheduled for January 25.

That leaves room for negotiations and possible revisions.

For an administration committed to restoring American industrial strength, the ultimate measure of success will be sustained employment, competitive businesses and affordable goods.