/The Verdict | Trump endorses Netanyahu, but JD Vance declines to follow: A difference of principle or politics?

With Israel's election approaching, contrasting statements from the American president and vice president have sparked questions about foreign political endorsements and Washington's relationship with its closest Middle Eastern ally.

US President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the country's October 27 parliamentary election.

In a lengthy statement, Trump praised Netanyahu as a strong wartime leader and an important partner in confronting Iran, offering what he described as his complete and total endorsement.

But the endorsement went beyond ordinary political praise.

Trump suggested that electing a leader other than Netanyahu could leave Washington with greater responsibility for confronting Iran.

The statement has raised questions about the extent to which an American president should involve himself in another country's democratic process.

Then came a contrasting response from Vice President JD Vance.

Asked whether he would endorse Netanyahu, Vance declined, explaining that his political focus was on American candidates ahead of the November midterm elections.

He clarified that his position should not be interpreted as opposition to Netanyahu.

Nevertheless, his explanation has attracted scrutiny because Vance previously campaigned for Viktor Orbán in Hungary.

The vice president has also expressed reservations about aspects of Israel's approach to Iran, arguing that American foreign policy must remain focused on US national interests.

These developments do not necessarily establish a fundamental disagreement between Trump and Vance over Israel's security.

They do, however, reveal contrasting approaches to political endorsements and the boundaries of American involvement in foreign elections.

For Netanyahu, Trump's support arrives at a politically sensitive moment.

Israel's election follows years of regional conflict, with voters divided over national security, governance and the country's future direction.

Trump's endorsement may energise some Netanyahu supporters, but analysts caution that its broader electoral impact remains uncertain.

There is also a wider diplomatic question.

Can Washington maintain a close strategic partnership with Israel while remaining neutral about which political leader Israeli voters choose?

And should expressions of support for a foreign candidate be linked to expectations about American military commitments?

The contrasting statements from Trump and Vance have brought those questions into sharper focus.