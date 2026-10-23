/The Verdict | France's protest crackdown: When protecting democracy risks restricting it

France is preparing for another weekend of mass demonstrations, but the confrontation unfolding on its streets raises a question far greater than public order: how far can a democratic government go to restore calm without undermining the freedoms it is supposed to protect? President Emmanuel Macron's government is mobilising approximately 70,000 police officers and gendarmes ahead of Saturday's demonstrations, following widespread violence, looting and vandalism during last weekend's protests. Restrictions on demonstrations, curfews and heightened security measures have become central to the government's response. Macron has accused organised ultra-left groups of exploiting legitimate demonstrations to provoke violence and destabilise the French Republic. There is little dispute that the violence requires a firm response. Businesses have been vandalised, public property damaged and communities left fearful of further unrest. But an important distinction must not disappear amid the destruction. The right to protest is not the right to riot. Equally, the existence of rioters does not invalidate the right to protest. France's demonstrations have been driven by genuine economic and social grievances. Rising energy costs, mounting household expenses, concerns about public services and frustration among young people have contributed to the mobilisation.

These problems cannot be resolved through policing alone.

The government's responsibility is twofold: prevent violence while protecting peaceful political expression. Whether its restrictions strike that balance is now a central question.

The controversy has also crossed the Atlantic.

US President Donald Trump has blamed migrants and extremist groups for France's unrest, promoting an explanation that has not been substantiated by available evidence.

Macron has pushed back, accusing foreign leaders of exploiting France's difficulties for their own political campaigns.

That exchange illustrates how domestic unrest can become a convenient instrument in international political messaging.

For Trump, the French crisis has become part of a broader debate over immigration and security. For Macron, it presents an immediate challenge involving public confidence, political authority and constitutional freedoms.

Yet neither political messaging nor an overwhelming security presence can substitute for addressing the underlying grievances.

France's authorities must protect lives, businesses and public institutions. Those responsible for violence should face appropriate legal consequences.

But the country's response must also preserve the distinction between peaceful demonstrators and those responsible for criminal acts.

The coming demonstrations will test the government's ability to uphold both responsibilities.

Because the ultimate measure of a democracy is not the absence of public anger.

It is whether citizens can express that anger peacefully, freely and without fear of unjustified punishment.

And that is The Verdict.