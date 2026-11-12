/Nvidia in turmoil: Jensen Huang quits, Trump picks Tim Cook as US-China spy row deepens | RTP

Nvidia's Jensen Huang has resigned. President Donald Trump has an unusual suggestion for his replacement. And Washington and Beijing are locked in an escalating dispute over allegations of Chinese espionage. The dramatic departure of Nvidia's billionaire co-founder and chief executive has shaken Silicon Valley, rattled investors and raised fresh questions about America's technological rivalry with China.

Huang stepped down as President, CEO and board member with immediate effect, following revelations about his alleged relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by American intelligence officials of spying for Beijing. Nvidia has appointed its longtime Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor. But President Donald Trump has already offered his preferred candidate: Former Apple CEO Tim Cook.

In a remarkable Truth Social intervention, Trump declared that only Cook could replace Huang, describing the potential succession as ‘A Legend replaces a Legend!’ The endorsement raised eyebrows, not least because Cook now serves as Apple's executive chairman, and Nvidia's leadership decisions rest with its board, not the White House. Trump's response also marks a striking shift from his earlier defence of Huang. Just days ago, the president said he believed Huang's claim that he had no knowledge of the woman's alleged intelligence connections.

At the centre of the controversy is Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, whom American authorities reportedly suspect of links to Chinese intelligence. Beijing has rejected the espionage accusations as groundless, while Nvidia maintains that it has no reason to believe its corporate secrets or American national security were compromised. The FBI is investigating, although the allegations have not been established in court.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers about what senior Trump administration officials knew and whether national security warnings influenced decisions permitting advanced American semiconductor exports to China. The controversy threatens to deepen an already bitter technological confrontation between Washington and Beijing, with advanced AI chips increasingly treated as strategic national security assets.