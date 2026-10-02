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India’s democracy is being tested. Who will answer the tough questions?

Shreya Upadhyaya
Authored By Shreya Upadhyaya
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 21:01 IST | Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 21:01 IST
India’s democracy is being tested. Who will answer the tough questions?

Police detain hundreds of protesters near Jantar Mantar during a protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter roll deletions Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Protests targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar intensify India’s democracy debate, with opposition allegations, BJP’s defence and questions over electoral integrity

India is the world's largest democracy. We take pride in being a beautifully diverse country, bound by the unifying thread of our Constitution. But today, India is staring at a situation where there are some who are questioning its democratic processes and others who are defending it. They say democracy is the people's will. So, what is the will of Indians?

Is it what Rahul Gandhi and CJP are saying? Or is it aligned with the EC and the ruling BJP? Well, massive protests were seen in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday (October 2). Multiple metro stations and roads were blocked as protesters gathered to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition doesn't have the numbers in Lok Sabha to get an impeachment motion passed against Gyanesh Kumar. That's the constitutional procedure to remove a CEC. So pressuring him to resign through protests is their way.

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This is not just a fight over one man. This is a test of whether India’s democracy can withstand scrutiny and whether its institutions are strong enough to answer difficult questions without fear. The BJP has every right to defend the institution. The Opposition has every right to question it. But citizens have an even greater right to a robust democracy. If the allegations are unfounded, prove them wrong. If there are procedural lapses, investigate them. If electoral rolls contain errors, correct them.

Different parties rule different states of India, but regardless of who is in power, every citizen of India has the right to a healthy democracy. And so amid political fights on TV debates and large protests on ground, the credibility of India's democratic process must be upheld at any cost.

About the Author

Shreya Upadhyaya

Shreya Upadhyaya

Shreya Upadhyaya

With over 16 years of experience, Shreya Upadhyaya is a Senior Anchor/Producer at WION. She hosts the 8 PM prime time show, Race To Power where she discusses geopolitical affairs. ...Read More

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