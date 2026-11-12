COP31, the United Nations Climate Summit, is underway in Turkiye. and here's the irony...6 out of 7 leaders of the G7 countries are skipping it. President Donald Trump, President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, PM Meloni are all missing from the talks. So basically the planet is overheating, climate negotiations are underway, and some of those who have been the biggest contributors to climate change are conveniently missing the event.



The G7 is a club of some of the world's wealthiest industrialised economies, with enormous economic influence but an equally big historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions. currently, G7 nations collectively account for 21% of total greenhouse gas emissions. G7 nations began heavy industrialization in the 18th and 19th centuries using coal, oil, and gas, which means they are the ones who contributed a massive cumulative share of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. So no, Asia and Africa aren't polluting the environment as much as the West has. It is a West problem.

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