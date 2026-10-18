/Tesla Roadster launch date: When will Elon Musk's new supercar reach buyers?

Tesla originally unveiled its second-generation Roadster prototype in November 2017 with an ambitious promise to begin deliveries by 2020. Following multiple delays, Elon Musk recently revealed the redesigned production model in October 2026, officially setting a new manufacturing target for 2028.
Elon Musk first revealed the Roadster concept in November 2017, promising excited buyers that deliveries would start in 2020. Shifting company priorities towards the Model 3 and Cybertruck pushed the project back repeatedly, meaning the total wait will now exceed an entire decade.
During a demonstration at a SpaceX facility in Texas on 15 October 2026, Tesla finally showed the redesigned production model. The event focused heavily on the vehicle's controversial flight capabilities and sub-second acceleration, leaving exact pricing and final trim levels unannounced.
During the Texas unveiling, Elon Musk officially confirmed that commercial production for the electric hypercar will begin in 2028. This timeline leaves reservation holders waiting another two years before the first physical units roll off the assembly line at Gigafactory Texas.
If Tesla strictly adheres to its new 2028 manufacturing timeline, initial vehicle deliveries will exclusively target the North American market. European and Asian buyers, including those in emerging automotive markets, will likely not see the Roadster on local roads until closer to 2030.
Musk has a well-documented history of missing his own ambitious production deadlines for complex vehicles like the Cybertruck. While 2028 remains the official target, the unprecedented integration of SpaceX cold-gas thrusters could easily cause further regulatory hurdles and manufacturing delays.