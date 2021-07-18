Virat Kohli isn't the richest cricketer in the world; check out the complete list
When it comes to the richest cricketer in the world, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni's name immediately pops up. However, to your surprise, it is neither Kohli nor Dhoni. To find out the richest cricketer in the world, take a look at the list below:
West Indies legend Brian Lara comes fifth on the list with a net worth of net worth is Rs 415 crore.
(Photograph:Reuters)
#4 Ricky Ponting
Former Aussie skipper and batting stalwart Ricky Ponting comes fourth on the list with a net worth of Rs 500 crore. He bid adieu to international cricket in 2012.
(Photograph:AFP)
#3 Virat Kohli
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is third on the list with a net worth of Rs 638 crore. The batting superstar endorses several top brands like Wrogn and One8 (partnering with Puma). However, he is the only cricketer to have been included in the list of Forbes’ highest-paid athletes in the world.
(Photograph:AFP)
#2 MS Dhoni
India's legendary captain MS Dhoni comes on the second spot. He is the second richest cricketer in the world with a net worth of Rs 767 crore.
(Photograph:Twitter)
#1 Sachin Tendulkar
Often regarded as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar is the richest cricketer in the world. Master Blaster has prolific records on the pitch and despite retirement, he earns a lot of money with a number of endorsements. He has a net worth of Rs 1090 crore