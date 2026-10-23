/Prabhas birthday special: 5 upcoming films of Baahubali actor that fans can’t wait to watch in cinemas

Prabhas plays the lead role as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD. The film blends Indian mythology with futuristic science fiction and centres on Bhairava, who begins as a bounty hunter in a dystopian world before the story reveals his connection to Karna from the Mahabharata. With Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, the universe is set to expand further around the story of Kalki, the future avatar of Lord Vishnu. The possibility of Prabhas’s character becoming part of a much larger mythological journey adds another exciting dimension to a franchise that brings gods, legendary warriors, and advanced technology together.