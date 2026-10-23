/Prabhas birthday special: 5 upcoming films of Baahubali actor that fans can’t wait to watch in cinemas

Prabhas turns 47 on October 23. As fans across the globe celebrate his birthday, here’s a look at the exciting lineup of films in the coming months.
Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, popularly known as Prabhas, is one of the most celebrated Indian actors. He has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with his powerful performances and larger-than-life roles in successful films such as Baahubali, Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD, and more. As fans celebrate the superstar’s birthday, here’s a look at his exciting lineup of upcoming projects, which are set to hit theatres in the coming months.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit promises to present Prabhas in a different light. Known for intense storytelling and complex characters, Vanga can explore a new side of the actor through a role that blends action, emotion, and conflict. The collaboration is among the most anticipated in Indian cinema, with audiences eager to see how the director’s distinctive style meets Prabhas’s commanding screen presence.
With Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, Prashanth Neel is poised to take audiences deeper into Deva's world. After introducing a powerful character caught in a world of friendship, loyalty, and betrayal, the sequel could expand the political rivalries and power struggles of Khansaar. With Prabhas at the centre of this action universe, the film offers another example of how his screen presence fits stories built on scale, intensity and larger-than-life confrontations.
Prabhas plays the lead role as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD. The film blends Indian mythology with futuristic science fiction and centres on Bhairava, who begins as a bounty hunter in a dystopian world before the story reveals his connection to Karna from the Mahabharata. With Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, the universe is set to expand further around the story of Kalki, the future avatar of Lord Vishnu. The possibility of Prabhas’s character becoming part of a much larger mythological journey adds another exciting dimension to a franchise that brings gods, legendary warriors, and advanced technology together.
The Baahubali universe continues to expand with Baahubali: The Eternal War, an upcoming two-part 3D animated fantasy film directed by Ishan Shukla and presented by SS Rajamouli. Prabhas returns as the voice of Amarendra Baahubali, the iconic warrior whose story captured audiences across India. The animated film explores what happens to Amarendra after his death, taking the beloved character into a new fantasy world. Its scale and ambition show how the impact of Prabhas’s most celebrated character continues beyond live-action cinema, opening the door to a new generation of storytelling.
In Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi, Prabhas portrays the role of a soldier. The historical setting gives Prabhas a chance to explore a new character while introducing audiences to a world shaped by courage, conflict, and a lesser-seen chapter of history. With Hanu’s storytelling and Prabhas’s larger-than-life presence, Fauzi is another ambitious addition to his lineup.