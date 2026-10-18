/Is a Bugatti faster than a Tesla Roadster?

The Tesla Roadster achieves 100 km/h in 0.8 seconds using thrusters, beating Bugatti's 2.0-second acceleration time. However, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport retains the overall top speed record at 490 km/h compared to Tesla's 400 km/h limit.
The Tesla Roadster recently demonstrated a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 0.8 seconds using its SpaceX cold-gas thruster package. This pneumatic system bypasses standard tyre friction limits, allowing the electric vehicle to accelerate much faster than any traditional combustion engine hypercar.
Even the newest Bugatti Tourbillon, equipped with an 1800-horsepower V16 hybrid engine, takes 2.0 seconds to reach 100 km/h. Standard performance tyres simply cannot transfer that much mechanical power to the tarmac without losing grip, giving the thruster-equipped Tesla a clear advantage off the line.
While Tesla claims a top speed exceeding 400 km/h for the Roadster, Bugatti remains the undisputed king of maximum velocity. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ famously broke the 300 mph barrier, recording a verified top speed of 490 km/h on a test track in Germany.
Bugatti achieves its incredible top speeds using an 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine that produces 1600 horsepower. In contrast, the Tesla Roadster relies on a combination of advanced electric motors and compressed air thrusters, providing instant torque without the need for traditional liquid fuels.
The Bugatti Tourbillon commands a premium price tag of $3.5 million, offering exclusive luxury and a complex mechanical instrument cluster. The Tesla Roadster, expected to enter production in 2028, promises record-breaking acceleration technology at an estimated fraction of the Bugatti price.