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Is a Bugatti faster than a Tesla Roadster?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 23:19 IST | Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 23:19 IST

The Tesla Roadster achieves 100 km/h in 0.8 seconds using thrusters, beating Bugatti's 2.0-second acceleration time. However, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport retains the overall top speed record at 490 km/h compared to Tesla's 400 km/h limit.

The acceleration champion
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The acceleration champion

The Tesla Roadster recently demonstrated a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 0.8 seconds using its SpaceX cold-gas thruster package. This pneumatic system bypasses standard tyre friction limits, allowing the electric vehicle to accelerate much faster than any traditional combustion engine hypercar.

Bugatti acceleration limits
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(Photograph: Bugatti)

Bugatti acceleration limits

Even the newest Bugatti Tourbillon, equipped with an 1800-horsepower V16 hybrid engine, takes 2.0 seconds to reach 100 km/h. Standard performance tyres simply cannot transfer that much mechanical power to the tarmac without losing grip, giving the thruster-equipped Tesla a clear advantage off the line.

The absolute top speed
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(Photograph: Tesla)

The absolute top speed

While Tesla claims a top speed exceeding 400 km/h for the Roadster, Bugatti remains the undisputed king of maximum velocity. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ famously broke the 300 mph barrier, recording a verified top speed of 490 km/h on a test track in Germany.

Different power sources
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(Photograph: Bugatti)

Different power sources

Bugatti achieves its incredible top speeds using an 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine that produces 1600 horsepower. In contrast, the Tesla Roadster relies on a combination of advanced electric motors and compressed air thrusters, providing instant torque without the need for traditional liquid fuels.

Price and availability
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Price and availability

The Bugatti Tourbillon commands a premium price tag of $3.5 million, offering exclusive luxury and a complex mechanical instrument cluster. The Tesla Roadster, expected to enter production in 2028, promises record-breaking acceleration technology at an estimated fraction of the Bugatti price.

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