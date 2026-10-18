/How the Cybertruck and Roadster show Tesla's extreme vehicle designs

Tesla's Cybertruck and Roadster showcase opposite engineering approaches. The 6,863-pound steel truck focuses on rugged utility and towing, while the lightweight car uses rocket thrusters and active aerodynamics for extreme track speeds.
Tesla has developed two completely different visions for future transport. The Cybertruck is a massive, utilitarian pickup designed for rugged survival and heavy labour. In stark contrast, the new Roadster is a sleek, low-slung hypercar built exclusively to push the boundaries of extreme speed and aerospace engineering.
The Cybertruck features an exposed, angular stainless-steel exoskeleton weighing 6,863 pounds, designed to withstand harsh environments. The Roadster relies on lightweight materials like carbon fibre, titanium, and magnesium to keep its mass as low as possible for track-focused agility and high-speed aerodynamic efficiency.
While the Cybertruck's brutalist flat panels prioritise structural rigidity over wind resistance, the Roadster is heavily sculpted to cut effortlessly through the air. The sports car even features an active fan system that creates a massive vacuum underneath the chassis, generating zero-speed downforce that grips the tarmac.
The top-tier Cybertruck uses three electric motors to push its massive weight to 60 mph in a highly impressive 2.6 seconds. However, the Roadster bypasses traditional wheel-driven acceleration entirely, using an optional SpaceX cold-gas thruster package to achieve the same speed in 0.81 seconds.
The Cybertruck is a practical workhorse, offering an 11,000-pound towing capacity, an adjustable air suspension for off-roading, and a large cargo bed. Conversely, the Roadster sacrifices all practicality for ultimate track performance, featuring moulded seats, a steering yoke, and the unprecedented ability to briefly hover above the ground.