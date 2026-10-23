/Destroyers vs frigates: 5 differences between these navy warships

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 15:43 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 01:04 IST
While a destroyer can displace over 10,000 tonnes and cost up to $3 billion to build, a frigate is a lighter, 4,000-tonne vessel designed primarily for targeted escort missions.
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Overall size and weight
Destroyers are massive vessels that typically displace between 5,000 and 10,000 tonnes, measuring up to 160 metres in length. In contrast, frigates are significantly lighter combatants, usually displacing between 2,000 and 5,000 tonnes to maintain better fuel efficiency across long deployments.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Primary combat missions
A destroyer serves as a multi-mission platform capable of projecting power and providing fleet-wide air defence for carrier strike groups. Frigates operate as dedicated specialists, frequently assigned to escort supply convoys and conduct focused anti-submarine warfare operations.
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(Photograph: AI)
Weaponry and firepower
Heavy armament defines a destroyer, which often carries over 80 Vertical Launch System cells for long-range land-attack and anti-air missiles. Frigates carry much lighter weapon payloads, typically housing 16 to 48 cells alongside torpedo tubes for hunting enemy submarines.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Speed versus endurance
Engineers design destroyers with powerful gas turbines to reach top speeds of 33 knots, allowing them to keep pace with fast aircraft carriers. Frigates trade this high top speed for extended endurance, cruising efficiently at 26 to 30 knots for longer patrol durations.
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(Photograph: Wikipedia)
Crew sizes and costs
Building and operating a modern destroyer costs up to $3 billion and requires a large crew of 200 to 350 sailors. Frigates offer a more affordable naval presence, costing approximately $750 million to $2 billion while operating with a smaller crew of 120 to 190 personnel.