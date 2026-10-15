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School roof collapses in Pakistan's Peshawar, at least 28 killed including students

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 12:23 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 13:03 IST
School roof collapses in Pakistan's Peshawar, at least 28 killed including students

Emergency services at the spot after school roof collapsed in Pakistan's Peshawar Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

At least 28 people, including 17 students and a female teacher, were killed after the roof of a private school collapsed in Pakistan's Peshawar on Thursday (October 15), a hospital spokesperson said.

At least 28 people, including 17 students and a female teacher, were killed after roof of a private school collapsed in Pakistan's Peshawar, on Thursday (Oct 15), a hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim said. The injured people were immediately taken to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). The hospital spokesperson also added that an emergency was declared as the injured people arrived and medical teams were deployed to promptly. He also added that all the children killed in the incident were aged 13 or younger, the spokesperson added. Rescue 1122 teams reached the site with ambulances and disaster response vehicles and launched rescue operations.

A report in Express Tribune stated that Pakistan Army personnel were assisting rescue and relief operations to recover children and school staff trapped under the rubble and shift them to hospitals. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured children. He also directed the relevant authorities to provide them with the best possible medical facilities and sought a detailed report to determine the cause of the incident. Additionally, K-P Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed ordered the immediate and safe recovery of people trapped under the rubble and directed the Peshawar Chief Traffic Officer to establish a green corridor to ensure the uninterrupted movement of ambulances.

(More details awaited)

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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