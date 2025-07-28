Pakistan Army opens fire on Pashtun protesters, killing seven, injuring more than 20: Here's what happened

The Pakistan Army on Sunday (July 28) opened fire on Pashtun protesters in the Tirah valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing seven and injuring more than twenty. Pashtun community members had gathered at Tirah Valley to protest the death of a child who died due to mortar firing by these protesters. As per multiple reports, the Pakistan Army opened fire on protesters after the death of the child. The Pakistan Army is facing criticism for its abuse of power and use of legal and administrative systems to suppress the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) — a peaceful movement advocating for Pashtun human rights. There is no statement by the Pakistani administration on the incident.

The relationship between Pashtuns and Pakistan is complex, marked by both shared nationality and ethnic identity, as well as tensions and political movements. Pashtuns are the largest ethnic group in Afghanistan and a significant minority in Pakistan, primarily residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. While many Pashtuns in Pakistan identify as Pakistani citizens, there's also a growing sense of Pashtun nationalism and a movement advocating for their rights and recognition within the country. Earlier in May, the Pakistan Army allegedly launched drone attacks on Pashtun homes, killing civilians. Last year, Amnesty International stated that the Pakistan government’s ban on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and the use of anti-terrorism laws to target activists and peaceful protesters from minority groups is an affront to the rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly in the country.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a human rights body of Balochistan, also condemned Pashtun "genocide" by the Pakistan government highlighting the drone attacks on civilian homes and the brutal massacre of children. "We strongly condemn the drone strikes on civilian homes, the brutal massacre of children and the Pashtun genocide in North Waziristan. The Pashtun land has been subjected to state repression, violence and military brutality for the past several decades. We consider this a clear and systematic Pashtun genocide without any interpretation or vague explanation," read a statement issued by the BYC.

This is a developing story.