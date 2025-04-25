'Can kill 50-125 million people': What an India-Pakistan nuclear war of less than a week might look like

A side by side view of India Pakistan warheads Source: others

Indo-Pak nuclear war can change climate

Not only the explosions, but fires after the blasts will kill people in the aftermath of a possible Indo Pak nuclear war. In Hiroshima, Japan, several thousands died due to the fires after the bombs were dropped by the US during World War II. The report noted that the war would bring devastating changes in the climate, not just for the two countries but also for the world.