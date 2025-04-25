Advertisment
Photos

'Can kill 50-125 million people': What an India-Pakistan nuclear war of less than a week might look like

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

There is war-mongering in South Asia after the Pahalgam terror attack. India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed nations within striking distance of each other. How devastating can a nuclear war be?

Authored by: Vinod Janardhanan
Vinod Janardhanan profile image
by Vinod Janardhanan
This is an image from the 23 kiloton nuclear test at Nevada Test Site in the US in 1953. Nuclear wars can be devastating for humanity . What will be the consequences of an all out India-Pakistan nuclear war? The devastation would be not only the loss of lives. A nuclear war can block sunlight from reaching the ground, thereby driving down temperatures around the world by an average of "between 3.5-9 degrees Fahrenheit for several years".
A file image of Indian Army soldiers
Indo Pak war: Studies have already warned about the dangers of a nuclear war

How dangerous is a likely nuclear war between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack? According to a study, an India-Pakistan nuclear war would lead to an injection of 80 billion pounds of thick, black smoke into the Earth’s atmosphere blocking sunlight from reaching the ground.

A combination photo of Pakisan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Indian PM Narendra Modi
Indo-Pak war, if it goes nuclear, can kill 50-125 million, a higher toll than World War II

The University of Colorado Boulder and Rutgers University study calculated that a nuclear war between India and Pakistan could last for less than a week and "kill 50-125 million people", a toll much higher than World War II.

A photo of a Pakistani ballistic missile
Indo-Pak nuclear war can plunge the entire planet into a severe cold spell, possibly with temperatures not seen since the last Ice Age'

Yes, that's one of the conclusions of the study, which used computer simulations of Earth's atmosphere with the nuclear attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the US in August 1954 in order to put together the scenario.

From the flag ceremony at the India-Pakistan border in Wagah
Indo-Pak war, if it happens, will be fought by two countries having 250 nuclear warheads

The report looked at the war in stages. In the first stage, India and Pakistan would use up their "250 nuclear warheads over each other’s cities" killing at least 700,000 people.

A side by side view of India Pakistan warheads
Indo-Pak nuclear war can change climate

Not only the explosions, but fires after the blasts will kill people in the aftermath of a possible Indo Pak nuclear war. In Hiroshima, Japan, several thousands died due to the fires after the bombs were dropped by the US during World War II. The report noted that the war would bring devastating changes in the climate, not just for the two countries but also for the world.

A combination photo of Indian PM Modi and Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir
India and Pakistan could strike each other's cities

The report says that since India has around 400 cities, Pakistan would target "moderate and large-sized cities". India could attack each moderate-or large-sized city in Pakistan

by Vinod Janardhanan
