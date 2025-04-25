'Can kill 50-125 million people': What an India-Pakistan nuclear war of less than a week might look like

Indo Pak war: Studies have already warned about the dangers of a nuclear war
How dangerous is a likely nuclear war between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack? According to a study, an India-Pakistan nuclear war would lead to an injection of 80 billion pounds of thick, black smoke into the Earth’s atmosphere blocking sunlight from reaching the ground.
Indo-Pak war, if it goes nuclear, can kill 50-125 million, a higher toll than World War II
The University of Colorado Boulder and Rutgers University study calculated that a nuclear war between India and Pakistan could last for less than a week and "kill 50-125 million people", a toll much higher than World War II.
Indo-Pak nuclear war can plunge the entire planet into a severe cold spell, possibly with temperatures not seen since the last Ice Age'
Yes, that's one of the conclusions of the study, which used computer simulations of Earth's atmosphere with the nuclear attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the US in August 1954 in order to put together the scenario.
Indo-Pak war, if it happens, will be fought by two countries having 250 nuclear warheads
The report looked at the war in stages. In the first stage, India and Pakistan would use up their "250 nuclear warheads over each other’s cities" killing at least 700,000 people.
Indo-Pak nuclear war can change climate
Not only the explosions, but fires after the blasts will kill people in the aftermath of a possible Indo Pak nuclear war. In Hiroshima, Japan, several thousands died due to the fires after the bombs were dropped by the US during World War II. The report noted that the war would bring devastating changes in the climate, not just for the two countries but also for the world.
India and Pakistan could strike each other's cities
The report says that since India has around 400 cities, Pakistan would target "moderate and large-sized cities". India could attack each moderate-or large-sized city in Pakistan