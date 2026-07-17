/CPEC 2.0 was supposed to bring investors to Gwadar. It's bringing body bags instead

Islamabad and Beijing wanted 2026 to be the year Gwadar graduated from state-funded infrastructure to private commercial traffic. The insurgency had other plans. Pakistan's military said on July 8 that three militant attacks since July 4 — near Quetta, at a police post guarding the Mangi Dam project in Ziarat, and on an army convoy on the N-25 highway near Bela — had killed 42 police, army personnel and civilians, while security forces killed 54 militants in the operations that followed. That announcement landed just days after a truck-bomb attack on a Pakistan Coast Guard camp near Jiwani on July 3 — more than thirty personnel reportedly killed, according to the Baloch Liberation Army's own claim, which Islamabad has not confirmed — at the worst possible moment for Islamabad's pitch to global investors this year. The body count has reportedly increased since the official update.

There was a specific pitch being made to global investors and shipping majors going into this year: Gwadar was ready to move past its first, state-funded phase of breakwaters, roads and terminals and into what Chinese and Pakistani planners liked to call CPEC 2.0 — a second act built on private capital, industrial zones and genuine commercial maritime traffic rather than government-to-government loans. Chinese and Pakistani officials have talked up this shift throughout 2026, describing it as a move from infrastructure to industrialisation, with dozens of new special economic zones approved and Chinese firms courted for manufacturing and assembly. The timing of this year's escalation could not have been worse for that narrative.

Consider what the pitch requires to succeed. It needed global shipping conglomerates, operating on wafer-thin margins and unforgiving delivery schedules, to trust that cargo routed through Gwadar would move predictably. It needed private industrial investors willing to build inside the Special Economic Zones adjacent to the port. And it needed a general sense, communicable to insurers, charterers and corporate boards sitting in Singapore, Dubai or Shanghai, that Gwadar in 2026 was a fundamentally different, safer proposition than Gwadar a decade earlier.

None of those conditions have been met. Instead, this year has delivered a Coast Guard patrol boat attacked at sea in April, a coordinated multi-district offensive in late January and early February — which the BLA branded Operation Herof 2.0 — that Pakistani forces say required killing over two hundred militants to suppress, a further wave of some 65 coordinated attacks the BLA claimed to have carried out across the province between March 29 and April 1, and now a truck-bomb assault on a coast guard camp near Jiwani that the BLA claims killed more than thirty personnel, followed within days by the military's own admission of 42 more dead in a fresh round of attacks. Each of these episodes, individually, might be absorbed as a cost of doing business in a difficult security environment. Stacked together across a single calendar year, they read as exactly the kind of instability that scares private capital away rather than drawing it in.