WION Edit: India's Coronavirus test

With more than 20 fresh cases, the coronavirus has resurfaced in India. The number of confirmed cases has spiked to 29. The world will have its eyes on how India tackles this outbreak.

Already, steps taken by India are making news around the world. Earlier this week, India ordered the pharmaceutical industry to stop exporting 26 drugs and drug ingredients without government permission. Most of them are antibiotics.

India is the largest supplier in the world for generic drugs, and thus, India's move might affect the global supply.

But for now, New Delhi needs to ensure that there is an adequate supply of medicines for Indians before they can be exported. But, more steps are required to tackle the disease. The first priority should be awareness.

The government should undertake a clear communication campaign which explains what the coronavirus is and spells out practical advise for the citizens to follow.



​​​The first case of the coronavirus was detected in Kerala more than a month ago. A total of three cases were detected, all of them were successfully treated.

India has shown that it can fight the coronavirus by isolating the carriers and treating those infected. New Delhi said today that it will check every passenger on arrival. Monitoring and restricting mobility has worked before, but it needs to be carried out on a larger scale.

Because the coronavirus has spread over 70 countries now. It is also a chance for India to upgrade its healthcare system. Reportedly, India had around 26 thousand government hospitals in 2019.

According to one estimate, India has six beds for every 10 thousand people. For now, public health care facilities are inadequate.

But, the number of coronavirus cases in India is low as compared to countries that have suffered the worst outbreak - China, South Korea and Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said there is no need to panic, it is time for the Indian authorities to walk the talk.

