Blog: Day 5 - honey, what are we going to do this Sunday?

In the last 5 days, I have crossed the sea. Gone are the royal days of cribbing in the morning where I demanded ‘tasty’ food to be stuffed into my tiffin. Now the demand is reduced to anything edible. It is not as if food has disappeared, but I have started to appreciate its simple form. Earlier, it was very easy to focus on every dam garnish to make food more appetising, but now the focus is to get the thing in its simplest form lest adds to the household chore.

Food brings families together. Food brings people together. People don’t realise that the lockdown is having a huge effect on our food choices and eating behaviour. It is not as if we are eating less but our choice has become limited. We become more concerned about not wasting food. I will give my example. I love to cook, but now I have started to cook in a simple manner. It is to ensure that too much waste is not generated. It is to ensure that time is not wasted in useless garnishing leading to more time expenditure and utensils to be washed.

This is when it is only the beginning of the lockdown. Second, another question is bothering me. What am I going to do this Sunday? Earlier, I would look forward to my weekends. I would plan time for books, watch Netflix, meet my mother. I cannot meet my mother because she lives in a different Sector of Noida and she is old, so I don’t want to take any risk.

I cannot go out of my house on Sunday to watch a film or meet friends. I’m also not excited about binge-watching. Most important of all, I would also not like to misuse my privilege of a journalist and move around the city using my press pass. I have decided not to do it unless and until it is strictly a duty call business.

Perforce, I will need to engage with my house. I will probably clean my study or finish chores which have been pending because of the work I do as a journalist. It will be a working indoor Sunday, where a lot of work will need to be finished so that I can have my organised week. This is absolutely opposite to what I had done earlier. For the next three Sundays and Saturdays, I would be trapped inside my house, finishing work which never registered on my radar. It is, for this reason, I say that the world has changed beyond recognition. I will have my list ready for this weekend and I would try to finish my working weekend in the best way.