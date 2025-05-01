'Tourbillon Sapphire' : This $2.8 million Richard Mille watch is a masterpiece of time keeping (Check pics)

Richard Mille has launched the RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire, a breathtaking new creation. Blending architectural beauty with modern materials, it is available in three dazzling versions. This is more than a timepiece it is a moving sculpture.
Each RM 75-01 case is cut from a single block of sapphire crystal, requiring over 1,000 hours of machining. The craftsmanship ensures incredible durability and clarity, making it feel as if the entire movement floats within a shimmering ocean of light.
The RM 75-01 features a fully skeletonise movement with a flying tourbillon. With no upper bridges, its components appear suspended in space, offering mesmerising transparency without compromising strength. A true technical and artistic marvel.
Drawing inspiration from Gothic cathedrals, the RM 75-01’s flange mirrors ribbed vaults and domes. Satin-finished titanium pillars support the structure, creating a stunning frame that plays with light even in the darkest settings.
Touches of SuperLuminova are embedded into the RM 75-01, allowing the watch to glow softly in low light. It enhances its visual magic at night, adding a sense of timeless wonder to an already extraordinary design.
Two versions of the RM 75-01 feature vibrant coloured sapphire, achieved by integrating metallic oxides during crystal growth. It is a delicate process requiring perfect conditions, and the result is a mesmerising, flawless finish.
The Richard Mille RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire is a bold step forward. Fusing history, innovation, and beauty, it is designed for collectors who demand the extraordinary. A perfect celebration of clarity, strength, and visionary craftsmanship. This watch costs around $20,18,000 or $2.8 million.