7 ultra-luxury champagnes you’ll always find at lavish celebrations

Leading the luxury race, Dom Pérignon’s P3 Plénitude Brut Rosé claims the title of the world’s most expensive Champagne in 2024. Aged up to 40 years, this rare pink Champagne dazzles with intense richness, prestige, and incredible finesse.
Coming close behind is the legendary Dom Pérignon P3 Plénitude Brut. Aged for decades, this golden elixir offers deep complexity and an ultra-refined taste that only the world's finest palates truly appreciate.
Another Dom Pérignon masterpiece, the Oenothèque Rosé, captures hearts with its exquisite maturity. Released only when it reaches absolute perfection, this rosé Champagne is a shining symbol of time, patience, and artistry.
Krug's Clos d’Ambonnay Blanc de Noirs is a celebration of Pinot Noir's full glory. With elegant aromas of white flowers, citrus zest, and toasted hazelnuts, it is one of Krug’s rarest and most indulgent offerings.
Paying homage to James Bond, the Bollinger R.D. Spectre Edition is both powerful and suave. With its limited release and cinematic connection, it perfectly blends Bollinger’s bold style with timeless mystery.
Wrapped in a 24-carat gold latticework, the Cristal Gold Medallion edition is luxury at its brightest. Crafted by master goldsmiths, this iconic Champagne bottle shines as a true treasure for collectors.
Jacques Selosse Millésime offers a complex journey of rich brioche, ripe fruits, and vibrant minerality. Its cult following and rare production make it one of the most sought-after and expensive Champagnes today.