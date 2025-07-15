Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to return to Earth on Tuesday (July 15). He went to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on June 25.
Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to return to Earth on Tuesday (July 15). He went to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was launched into space after multiple delays on June 25. The splashdown is expected to take place off the coast of California around 5:30 AM EDT (3 PM IST).
Axiom-4 space mission is an ambitious exploration programme commanded by Peggy Whitson. ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is the mission pilot and has scripted history for the country as the first Indian astronaut to fly to NASA’s International Space Station under a private mission.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the safe return of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. “Welcome home, Shubhanshu Shukla! We are really happy to see that you are back. It is a matter of pride for us to see what you have done. Congratulations to you and your team members, and best wishes to your family,” she wrote on X.
The family of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla exuberated happiness and celebrated the moment as he and the entire crew returned to Earth after an 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Speaking to ANI, Shukla's mother expressed her happiness at the return of his son to the Earth.
"I don't have words to express my happiness...PM Modi also congratulated him..." said Asha Shukla.
"Excitement is endless and we are very proud. We were afraid at first... The upcoming generation should take inspiration and move ahead as well..." she added.
Expressing his happiness, his father expressed his urge to meet his son as soon as possible.
"Now we want to meet him as soon as possible...We were praying for his safe return to earth..." Shambhu Dayal Shukla stated.
"We thank god for the safe landing of Shubhanshu Shukla...Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also blessed Shubhanshu Shukla and extended best wishes to us..." he added.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, “Welcome back to Earth!”
He further congratulated Shubhanshu Shukla in Hindi, “Heartfelt congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla ji and his team for successfully completing the historic #AxiomMission4 and returning safely!”
“Your achievement is a proud symbol of courage, dedication, and commitment to science. Today, every Indian, especially those from Uttar Pradesh, feels proud. India is eager to welcome you,” he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian and lifted the country's aspirations to new heights.
“Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian. He has not just touched space, he has lifted India's aspirations to new heights. His journey to the International Space Station and back is not just a personal milestone, it is a proud stride for India's growing space ambitions. Wishing him great success in his future endeavours,” the Defence Minister wrote in a post on X.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, on Shubhanshu's return to earth from the International Space Station 18 days later.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed happiness on his return and told his father that the entire country is proud of him.
As Shubhanshu Shukla returns to Earth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates him for historic space mission. “I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit. It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission - Gaganyaan,” PM Modi wrote on X.
As per the SpaceX live telecast of the Axiom-4 mission's return to Earth, the main chute has been deployed.
"We are very excited that our son is returning from the mission and landing on Earth. He had made us so proud. It will be noted down in history. We are waiting for his safe landing. It is a day of joy for the entire nation,” Shambhu Dayal Shukla, Shubhanshu Shukla’s father told news agency ANI.
“I thank the entire nation for their prayers... He is our son, but he belongs to the entire nation... We prayed and remembered God,” he added.
“When we saw the undocking, we knew he was on his way now. We are waiting for our son. He will reach by evening. We prayed for his well-being. We went to the temple and took Hanumaji's Darshan,” Asha Shukla, Shubhanshu Shukla’s mother told news agency ANI.
She added, “We did a Sundarkand recitation. We are proud that our son wrote his name in history. We will give him a grand welcome."
According to ISRO, about 600 crore rupees were spent on the Axiom mission, including astronauts' training and related costs. "Around Rs 600 crore were spent on this mission, covering training for two astronauts and other space journey preparations. The insights gained after 15 days in space will help us enhance the success of the Gaganyaan mission," Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre, ISRO mentioned. He also emphasised the importance of the India-US space cooperation and pact signed between ISRO and NASA during Prime Minister Modi's US visit.
Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla's 15-day mission in space will play a crucial role in India's first manned spaceflight under the Gaganyaan programme, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday. "This has been an unforgettable experience for him (Subhanshu Shukla). He carried out multiple experiments aboard the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station. After experiencing space and microgravity, he conducted several scientific tests. This mission has been a major learning opportunity for us. ISRO took up this mission to gather experience that will help us in our Gaganyaan programme," said Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre, ISRO.
Shubhanshu Shukla conducted a series of experiments on the International Space Station. The experiments included muscle loss under microgravity, digestion in space, and astronauts’ mental well-being.
Indian pilot and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission carries a hefty price tag. According to a report by Business Insider, ISRO paid space company Axiom a whopping $70 million for a seat to the International Space Station. That is nearly Rs 599 crore.
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla showcased a zero-gravity experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS) involving water to illustrate how microgravity transforms everyday physics. The experiment, part of Axiom Space’s outreach and scientific mission, highlighted the unique behaviour of water in space. Using surface tension to their advantage, Shukla formed a floating water bubble. “I’ve become a water bender here in the station,” he joked.
Shukla is now returning home along with three other astronauts— Commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.
ANI reported that Shubhanshu Shukla, who is returning home after his 18-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), will get a grand welcome at his house. Shukla's residence is being decorated with lights and his posters to celebrate his return to Earth today.
While speaking to news agency ANI, Asha Shukla said, "We are very excited… When we saw the undocking, we knew he was on his way now… We are waiting for our son. He will reach by evening. We prayed for his well-being. We went to the temple and took Hanumaji's Darshan. We did a Sundarkand recitation… We are proud that our son wrote his name in history… We will give him a grand welcome…"
In response to the question of how the Axiom-4 mission can support India’s objectives for its ambitious Gaganyaan program—the nation’s first scheduled crewed mission scheduled for 2027—Shukla stated that he had learnt several lessons that he would immediately apply to India’s spaceflight endeavours.
Welcome back Shubhanshu, tweets Union Minister Jitendra Singh
“The entire nation eagerly awaits your arrival back home…as you begin your return journey, after successful undocking of Axiom-4”, he adds
Dragon and the Axiom-4 crew are on track to reenter Earth’s atmosphere and splash down off the coast of San Diego at ~2:31 a.m. PT tomorrow. Dragon will also announce its arrival with a brief sonic boom prior to splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, SpaceX tweeted.