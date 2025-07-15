Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to return to Earth on Tuesday (July 15). He went to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was launched into space after multiple delays on June 25. The splashdown is expected to take place off the coast of California around 5:30 AM EDT (3 PM IST).

Axiom-4 space mission is an ambitious exploration programme commanded by Peggy Whitson. ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is the mission pilot and has scripted history for the country as the first Indian astronaut to fly to NASA’s International Space Station under a private mission.