SA vs AUS Live Score, Day 3: Australia have their nose ahead after a thrilling day 2 (June 12) in World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 against South Africa at Lord's (London) in the UK. The defending champions ended the day with 218 runs ahead and two wickets still in hand on a pitch which has produced 28 wickets in two days.

Earlier on day 2, South Africa had a steady first session and scored 78 runs for the loss of one wicket before Australia struck back in the second session.

Skipper Cummins struck early post lunch with two wickets in an over. South Africa could not overcome the double blows and were folded out for a paltry 138 in the first innings and conceded a 74-run lead. Cummins finished with a six-for and reached 300 Test wickets as well.