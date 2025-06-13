SA vs AUS Live Score, Day 3: Australia have their nose ahead but SA are in this with a chance on what could be the final day of this Ultimate Test.
SA vs AUS Live Score, Day 3: Australia have their nose ahead after a thrilling day 2 (June 12) in World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 against South Africa at Lord's (London) in the UK. The defending champions ended the day with 218 runs ahead and two wickets still in hand on a pitch which has produced 28 wickets in two days.
Earlier on day 2, South Africa had a steady first session and scored 78 runs for the loss of one wicket before Australia struck back in the second session.
Skipper Cummins struck early post lunch with two wickets in an over. South Africa could not overcome the double blows and were folded out for a paltry 138 in the first innings and conceded a 74-run lead. Cummins finished with a six-for and reached 300 Test wickets as well.
Starc is playing a match-winning innings here at Lord's as he nears his fifty and Australia's lead is surging with each of his run in partnership with Hazlewood who himself has played 45 balls.
AUS (2nd innings): 190/9 (lead by 264 runs )
SA (1st innings): 138/9 (trail by 74 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
Keshav Maharaj has been brought in. It's an interesting move with two left-handers in the middle. Drinks break.
AUS (2nd innings): 184/9 (lead by 258 runs )
SA (1st innings): 138/9 (trail by 74 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
Josh Hazlewood has shown great resilience against Kagiso Rabada, providing strong support to Mitchell Starc. Together, the pair has managed to frustrate the Proteas by steadily adding crucial runs to the total.
AUS (2nd innings): 170/9 (lead by 244 runs )
SA (1st innings): 138/9 (trail by 74 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
Rabada has picked up his ninth wicket of the game. He has bowled quite exceptionally well. As per Australia, they need Mitchell Starc to get going now.
AUS (2nd innings): 156/9 (lead by 230 runs )
SA (1st innings): 138/9 (trail by 74 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
Rabada removes Nathan Lyon for 2, Australia nine down
AUS (2nd innings): 148/9 (lead by 222 runs )
Nathan Lyon lbw b Rabada 2
SA (1st innings): 138/9 (trail by 74 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
The South African and Australian players came out wearing black armbands. This was done to mourn the loss of lives during the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India.
The sun is shining bright here. Though it is day 3, it may be the final day of the game. However, South Africa needs to get the remaining two wickets here.
AUS (2nd innings): 145/8 (lead by 219 runs )
SA (1st innings): 138/9 (trail by 74 runs)
AUS (1st innings): 212
Catch all the latest updates from the World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's.