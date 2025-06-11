SA vs AUS Score, Day 1: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss in the WTC Final 2025 against Australia and elected to bowl first at Lord's in London (UK).
SA vs AUS Day 1: World Test Championship (WTC) defending champions Australia finished on top after day 1 (June) of the WTC Final 2025 against South Africa at Lord's in London (UK). After being bowled out for 212, Australia took four wickets in remaining day's play as South Africa finished at 43/4 and are railing by 169 in the first innings.
It was Mitchell Starc who started the proceeding for Australia with venom and took out Aiden Markram in the very first over after the defending champions were bowled out for 212 in the first innings.
Starc followed that with Ryan Rickelton's wicket as South Africa lost second wicket for less than 20 runs. Australia skipper Pat Cummins then removed Sa number 3 Wiaan Mulder for the third scalp before Josh Hazlewood joined the party and removed Tristan Stubbs with a peach.
Earlier, chasing their first ICC trophy, South Africa won the toss and skipper Temba Bavuma invited Australia to bat first in overcast conditions. South Africa pacers responded to captain's decision and bowled brilliant opening spell.
It was Kagiso Rabada who broke through first and did so in some style. The Proteas pace spearhead sent back Usman Khawaja for a 20-ball duck before cleaning up returning all-rounder Cameron Green three balls later in the same over.
Makeshift opener Marnus Labuschagne then added 30 runs with Smith before falling to a perfectly executed plan by Marco Jansen. At the stroke of lunch on day 1, Jansen struck again and took out dangerous Travis Head as Australia returned to dressing room at 67/4.
In the second session, Australia fought back and scored 123 runs for the loss of Steve Smith's wicket who scored a magnificent 66 off 112.
Come third session, South Africa started with a bang and took out Alex Carey quickly. From 192/6, Australia suffered a collapse and lost last four wickets for 20 runs. All-rounder Beau Webster top scored for Australia with a hard-fought 72.
David Bedingham finishes the day on eight off nine balls, with Temba Bavuma grinding his way to 3 off 37. South Africa seemed to take the honours on Day 1 but Australia's pacers have snatched it away from them right at the end. Mitchell Starc led the charge with a fiery seven-over spell, well supported by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins—each delivering seven overs of relentless pressure, while Nathan Lyon contributed a tidy over to cap off a momentum-shifting session.
SA (1st innings): 43/4 (trail by 169 runs)
David Bedingham didn't just survive that last over from Cummins but he finished it with back to back fours!
SA (1st innings): 43/4 (trail by 169 runs)
Hazlewood removes Tristan Stubbs for 3, SA four down
SA (1st innings): 30/4 (trail by 182 runs)
Tristan Stubbs b Hazlewood 3
Brilliant bowling by Australian bowlers as they have kept the things tight for Proteas batters.
SA (1st innings): 30/3 (trail by 182 runs)
Cummins takes his first wicket as he removes Mulder for 6.
SA (1st innings): 25/3 (trail by 187 runs)
Wiaan Mulder b Cummins 6
Australia look in complete control with Starc and Hazlewood continue to ask some tough questions.
SA (1st innings): 19/2 (trail by 193 runs)
Starc strikes and gets paid for the persistent pressure he had built. Full ball outside off, swinging away - Rickelton pushes at it but the ball took the nick and went flying to Khawaja's right at first slip.
SA (1st innings): 19/2 (trail by 193 runs)
Ryan Rickelton c Khawaja b Starc 16
What a start by Australian bowlers - sensational piece of bowling by Starc and equally well supported by Hazlewood.
SA (1st innings): 8/1(trail by 204 runs)
Starc takes his first wicket as he removes Aiden Markram for duck.
SA (1st innings): 0/1
Aiden Markram b Starc 0
Australia were 192 for 5 just after the tea and 36 minutes later they are all out for 212. Alex Carey's dismissal was the changing point. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were the main bowlers for South Africa, taking five and three wickets respectively.
Rabada takes his fIfth wicket as he removes Starc on 0.
AUS (1st innings): 212/10
Mitchell Starc b Rabada 1
Jansen takes his third wicket as he removes Lyon on 0.
AUS (1st innings): 211/9
Nathan Lyon b Jansen 0
Rabada takes his fourth wicket as Webster goes back after a fine and fighting fifty.
AUS (1st innings): 210/8
Beau Webster c Bedingham b Rabada 72
The defending champs have reached the 200-run mark but how much more they can score is the key as they are down seven wickets courtesy some fantastic bowling by Proteas bowlers.
AUS (1st innings): 200/7
One brings two for Australia. Rabada picks another wicket as he bowls Aussie skipper Cummins.
AUS (1st innings): 199/7
Pat Cummins b Rabada 1
Keshav Maharaj strikes as he removes Alex Carey on 23. Pat Cummins is the new batter in.
AUS (1st innings): 192/6
Alex Carey b Maharaj 23
Welcome back to the final session of day 1 of the Ultimate Test between Australia and South Africa. Australia have fought back well in the second session but lost their main batter, Smith. However, Webster and Carey, the last recognised pair of batters, have kept Australia in the game.
Let's see what the third session holds for us.
After losing well-set Smith, Australia have managed to score runs with Webster batting on 55. Carey is providing vital support from the other end.
AUS (1st innings): 190/5
Beau Webster justifies his selection by bringing up his half-century in 69 balls. This is Webster's second fifty in four Tests.
AUS (1st innings): 174/5
South Africa have sent back Smith, however the flow of runs continue for Australia. Webster is currently on 49, nearing his second Test fifty.
AUS (1st innings): 167/5
Aiden Markram sends back dangerous Steve Smith back to the pavilion. Half of the Kangaroo side is back in the dugout.
AUS (1st innings): 146/5
Steven Smith c Jansen b Markram 66
Australia look in complete control with Smith and Webster scoring boundaries for ease. The duo have added 31 runs in the last five overs going over 6 per over.
AUS (1st innings): 142/4
Smith and Webster have stitched 50 runs partnership for the fifth wicket. Both batters are well set and look in complete control.
AUS (1st innings): 117/4
Smith adds another feather to his cap, he is now the leading overseas run scorer at Lord's. A man of big occasions is proving it again. Australia have been watchful post lunch. Smith is holding one end while Webster is defending balls from the other end.
AUS (1st innings): 111/4
Steve Smith brings up his fifty with a four towards the point. With this boundary Australia have crossed the 100-run mark as well.
AUS (1st innings): 103/4
South Africa picked from where they left and some really good bowling means Australia are not able to score freely. Smith, however, is still on the crease and nearing yet another 50 on the big stage.
AUS (1st innings): 94/4
Welcome back to the second session of day 1 of the Ultimate Test between Australia and South Africa. The Proteas won the toss and chose to bowl - the decision has been proven correct as SA chipped away four wickets in the first session for less than 70 runs!
Let's see what second session holds for us.
Jansen strikes again and this Test is turning out to be a dream come true for South Africa as they have clinched four wickets in the first session with only Smith and Beau Webster as recognise batters.
AUS (1st innings): 67/4
Travis Head c †Verreynne b Jansen 11
An important wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in this period of play just as he was looking settled for a big score but great planning and execution by South Africa's Jansen meant SA still have their nose ahead in the game.
AUS (1st innings): 58/3
Jansen strikes and gets paid for the persistent pressure he had built. He bowled the previous ball a bumper before pushing it further on the next one and Labuschagne just nicked it. Beautiful planning, execution and bowling. Australia lose their third wicket before lunch.
AUS (1st innings): 46/3
Marnus Labuschagne c †Verreynne b Jansen 17
Good passage of play by South Africa as the bowlers continue to ask some tough questions. Australia batters, however, are equally apt with the answers as Smith is back to pitch dancing other quirks while Labuschagne looks settled now after navigating through some tough early overs.
The partnership is 21 as of now and the pair would not want it to be broken till lunch at least.
AUS (1st innings): 37/2
What a start by South Africa - sensational piece of bowling by Rabada and equally well supported by Jansen. Australia have a work to do here who better than Smith and Labuschagne.
AUS (1st innings): 26/2
Rabada strikes for second time in the over and sends back returning Cameron Green with a peach of a delivery! It was well caught by Markram in the slips as well.
AUS (1st innings): 16/2
Cameron Green c Markram b Rabada 4
Rabada strike and Usman Khawaja goes for a 20-ball duck in the biggest Test on the biggest occasion - and probably his second last innings in a WTC Final even if Australia make it in 2027.
AUS (1st innings): 12/1
Usman Khawaja c Bedingham b Rabada 0
Brilliant bowling by Proteas as they have kept the things tight and made sure that Australians feel the heat under the clouds, especially with new opening pair - 5th one in nine Tests.
AUS (1st innings): 5/0
Good start by Kagiso Rabada as he questions Usman Khawaja's technique on a lively Lord's pitch. Great contest at out hands here!
AUS (1st innings): 0/0
Australia will be batting first which means a test right away for Marnus Labuschagne at the top of the order when he opens with Usman Khawaja.
"Preparation has been unreal. All the guys in the team are ready to go. Everyone's come together and we have had about ten days of preparation. I don't think there's any extra pressure. We've been here before and won it. So it's just about going out and enjoying it," says Aussie skipper Cummins on losing toss.
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first vs Australia at Lord's in London.
"I think we have selected the best team for these conditions. Massive [occasion]. You can hear the South African accents as well in the stands. Should be a spectacle". Cummins says they are happy to bat first. "Preparation has been unreal. All the guys in the team are ready to go. Everyone's come together and we have had about ten days of preparation. I don't think there's any extra pressure. We've been here before and won it. So it's just about going out and enjoying it," said SA skipper Bavuma after toss.