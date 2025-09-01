Google Preferred
Transfer Deadline Day, Highlights: Window closed as official confirmations await on big deals including Isak

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 16:15 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 23:50 IST
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: The summer transfer window came to a close at 11:30 PM IST on Monday (Sep 1) as clubs splurged the cash in the market. Players like Alexander Isak, Marc Guehi and others were the highlight reel of the day with the Swede set for a huge Merseyside switch.

Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: The summer transfer window in big European leagues will come to a close on Monday (Sep 1) as teams push to bolster their squads. Clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and others are in the market for attacking and defensive options free agents are also looking for clubs.

Which deals could happen on deadline day?

Several deals look set for deadline including that of Alexander Isak, Emiliano Martinez, Kondal Kolo Muani and Gianluigi Donnarumma. Negotiations are ongoing with PSG for Rondol Kolo Muani on deal formula as revealed, with Paris insisting for an obligation to buy according to Fabrizio Romano. Marc Guehi deal is not done yet and medical/travel timing also an issue for Liverpool. Meaning Joe Gomez's move away to AC Milan is in limbo.

Manchester United agree €21m plus add-ons deal with Royal Antwerp for Senna Lammens. Agreement in place for Belgian goalkeeper to join United immediately, deal set to be sealed after medical.

With transfer window set to close at 11:30 PM IST, you can follow all the live updates here.

23:36:38
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Window closed

The transfer window has officially closed as teams will no longer be able to sign players until January 1. Alexander Isak and other signings could be confirmed as teams get ready for unveiling. 

23:10:03
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Napoli confirm Rasmus Højlund move
22:51:50
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Liverpool near Isak signing, Guehi medical done in London

Alexander Isak signing is just a formality now as he completed his medical earlier in the day, he has signed the documents as well. For Marc Guehi, he has done has medical in London and paperwork is underway now.

22:45:24
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Fulham agree deal for Kevin
22:01:53
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Victor Boniface completes medical at Werder Bremen
21:53:56
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Rasmus Højlund completes Napoli switch

Rasmus Højlund completes Napoli switch as Manchester United part ways the striker. Official statement coming soon. 

21:40:08
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Benjamin Pavard to Olympique Marseille gets closer

Benjamin Pavard to Olympique Marseille is here we go! Loan deal from Inter with salary covered plus €15m buy option clause not mandatory.

21:35:26
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Ilkay Gündogan is done deal for Galatasaray
21:15:46
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Nicolò Zaniolo set for Udinese
21:14:59
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Igor to Palace deal off

Igor to Crystal Palace has collapsed news arrived as soon as Marc Guehi completed his medical in London as Liverpool player.

19:53:16
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Marc Guehi to Liverpool, Here we go...

Liverpool agree deal to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. Deal in place for fee over £35m plus 10% sell-on clause included in the package.

19:51:21
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Nicolas Jackson to Bayern deal is ON

Jackson and Bayern deal was never off, now very close with also an obligation to buy. Chelsea happy to let Jackson leave for record loan deal. 

19:14:39
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Manuel Akanji nears Inter Milan switch
19:13:36
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Victor Lindelöf joins Aston Villa

Aston Villa confirm Victor Lindelöf joining on two year deal with option until June 2028. He joins with an option to extend the contract until 2028.

19:02:08
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Kobbie Mainoo to stay at United

Manchester United have informed Kobbie Mainoo he has ZERO chance to leave on deadline day. 

18:07:08
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Harvey Elliott nears Aston Villa

Aston Villa reach verbal agreement with Liverpool to sign Harvey Elliott. Agreement in place with Liverpool on loan with obligation to buy guaranteed for £35m package.

17:03:16
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Gigio Donnarumma closes in on Man City deal
17:02:21
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Fulham push for Raheem Sterling

Fulham revive Raheem Sterling interest as talks continue for Kevin (no agreement with the player) and Samu Chukwueze.

16:44:19
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Manchester United agree Senna Lammens deal

Manchester United agree €21m plus add-ons deal with Royal Antwerp for Senna Lammens. Agreement in place for Belgian goalkeeper to join United immediately, deal set to be sealed after medical.

16:33:44
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Erik ten Hag sacked by Bayer Leverkusen

While the drama on deadline day is heating up, Erik ten Hag who has been sacked after just two matches in the Bundesliga. He was named successor to Xabi Alonso, but his spell has already come to an end. 

16:30:36
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Joe Gomez move in limbo

Marc Guehi deal is not done yet and medical/travel timing also an issue for Liverpool. Meaning Joe Gomez's move away to AC Milan is in limbo. 

16:28:48
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Joe Gomez set for AC Milan
16:26:26
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Tottenham agree personal terms with Kolo Muani

Tottenham have almost agreed personal terms with Randal Kolo Muani. Negotiations ongoing with PSG on deal formula as revealed, with Paris insisting for an obligation to buy according to Fabrizio Romano. 

16:22:28
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: What is the latest?

At the time of writing, several deals look set for deadline including that of Alexander Isak, Emiliano Martinez, Kondal Kolo Muani and Gianluigi Donnarumma. There transfers are looking highly likely to happen in the coming hours with little over seven hours to go for the window to close. 

16:16:33
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: Welcome to 'The Day'

So we are all set for the transfer deadline day as teams are ready to splash the cash in the market. We expect a huge amount of cash to be splurged into the market, with the deadline set for 11:30 PM IST. You can follow all the live updates here at WION.

