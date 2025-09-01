Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: The summer transfer window in big European leagues will come to a close on Monday (Sep 1) as teams push to bolster their squads. Clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and others are in the market for attacking and defensive options free agents are also looking for clubs.

Which deals could happen on deadline day?

Several deals look set for deadline including that of Alexander Isak, Emiliano Martinez, Kondal Kolo Muani and Gianluigi Donnarumma. Negotiations are ongoing with PSG for Rondol Kolo Muani on deal formula as revealed, with Paris insisting for an obligation to buy according to Fabrizio Romano. Marc Guehi deal is not done yet and medical/travel timing also an issue for Liverpool. Meaning Joe Gomez's move away to AC Milan is in limbo.

Manchester United agree €21m plus add-ons deal with Royal Antwerp for Senna Lammens. Agreement in place for Belgian goalkeeper to join United immediately, deal set to be sealed after medical.

With transfer window set to close at 11:30 PM IST, you can follow all the live updates here.