Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: The summer transfer window came to a close at 11:30 PM IST on Monday (Sep 1) as clubs splurged the cash in the market. Players like Alexander Isak, Marc Guehi and others were the highlight reel of the day with the Swede set for a huge Merseyside switch.
Transfer Deadline Day Today 2025 Live: The summer transfer window in big European leagues will come to a close on Monday (Sep 1) as teams push to bolster their squads. Clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and others are in the market for attacking and defensive options free agents are also looking for clubs.
Which deals could happen on deadline day?
Several deals look set for deadline including that of Alexander Isak, Emiliano Martinez, Kondal Kolo Muani and Gianluigi Donnarumma. Negotiations are ongoing with PSG for Rondol Kolo Muani on deal formula as revealed, with Paris insisting for an obligation to buy according to Fabrizio Romano. Marc Guehi deal is not done yet and medical/travel timing also an issue for Liverpool. Meaning Joe Gomez's move away to AC Milan is in limbo.
The transfer window has officially closed as teams will no longer be able to sign players until January 1. Alexander Isak and other signings could be confirmed as teams get ready for unveiling.
Alexander Isak signing is just a formality now as he completed his medical earlier in the day, he has signed the documents as well. For Marc Guehi, he has done has medical in London and paperwork is underway now.
Rasmus Højlund completes Napoli switch as Manchester United part ways the striker. Official statement coming soon.
Benjamin Pavard to Olympique Marseille is here we go! Loan deal from Inter with salary covered plus €15m buy option clause not mandatory.
Igor to Crystal Palace has collapsed news arrived as soon as Marc Guehi completed his medical in London as Liverpool player.
Liverpool agree deal to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. Deal in place for fee over £35m plus 10% sell-on clause included in the package.
Jackson and Bayern deal was never off, now very close with also an obligation to buy. Chelsea happy to let Jackson leave for record loan deal.
Aston Villa confirm Victor Lindelöf joining on two year deal with option until June 2028. He joins with an option to extend the contract until 2028.
Manchester United have informed Kobbie Mainoo he has ZERO chance to leave on deadline day.
Aston Villa reach verbal agreement with Liverpool to sign Harvey Elliott. Agreement in place with Liverpool on loan with obligation to buy guaranteed for £35m package.
Fulham revive Raheem Sterling interest as talks continue for Kevin (no agreement with the player) and Samu Chukwueze.
Manchester United agree €21m plus add-ons deal with Royal Antwerp for Senna Lammens. Agreement in place for Belgian goalkeeper to join United immediately, deal set to be sealed after medical.
While the drama on deadline day is heating up, Erik ten Hag who has been sacked after just two matches in the Bundesliga. He was named successor to Xabi Alonso, but his spell has already come to an end.
Tottenham have almost agreed personal terms with Randal Kolo Muani. Negotiations ongoing with PSG on deal formula as revealed, with Paris insisting for an obligation to buy according to Fabrizio Romano.
