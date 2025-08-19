/India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement Live: Weather likely to delay press conference

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: The India team for the Asia Cup 2025 will be announced on Tuesday (Aug 19) as the Men in Blue look to defend their crown in the continental tournament. Big names like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will learn their fate.
Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill are set to learn their fate as the Indian men's team selectors meet in Mumbai to decide on the squad. The selectors' panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, will have some big decisions in hand, including Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion, while Jitesh Sharma will also face an anxious wait.
Shreyas Iyer could be on his way to the UAE for the second time in six months as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Expected to be announced on Tuesday (Aug 19), the selectors' panel, led by Agarkar, could bring a string of surprises to the squad, including the exclusions of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are likely to retain their place in the side, with both enjoying stellar run. Samson scored two centuries at the back end of 2024 in South Africa, while his ability to keep wickets comes as a welcome addition. With Shubman Gill unlikely to travel after Sunday’s media reports, either Ishan Kishan or Sai Sudharsan could be in frame as back-up opener.
The selectors for the women's side will announce the squad for Women's ODI World Cup which starts at the end of September. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be one of the favourites to win the tournament.
Currently, heavy rains have taken centre stage in the financial capital of India with top officials - Devajit Saikia, Roger Binny yet to land in Mumbai.
Pakistan's Squad for Asia Cup:
Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.
Afghanistan's preliminary squad for Asia Cup:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharoti, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Farid Malik, Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad.
Bangladesh preliminary squad for Asia Cup:
Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Saif Hassan.
India’s high-voltage clash against Pakistan will take place on Sep 14, while the Men in Blue will open their campaign against the UAE on Sep 10. India’s remaining group game against Oman will take place Sep 19, before the Super Four stage begins.
10 Sep: India vs UAE, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
14 Sep: India vs Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
19 Sep: India vs Oman, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Weather is likely to delay announcement of the squad as selection panel might be late to reach the venue due to rain. It has been raining cats and dogs in the financial capital of the nation.
Ajit Agarkar and Suryakumar Yadav are the only officials in Mumbai as of now. With others officials likley to land as soon as there is clear weather.
If fit, Jasprit Bumrah should be the main man to lead the Indian team's bowling attack, while Arshdeep Singh is another experienced campaigner in the side. Axar Patel will be in charge of the spin bowling department.
Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are the other names that will be in the squad as they provide blend of experience and youth. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will be looking to add more firepower to the ranks.
With Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in frame, the duo will be set to open for India during the Asia Cup and perhaps the T20 World Cup. Jaiswal or Gill if opted will be used as back-up.
Each team will play every other team in the group in a round robin format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, where the four teams will again play in a round robin format.
The top two teams from the round robin format will qualify for the final, which takes place on September 28. The entire tournament will be played in a T20I format.
The Asia Cup 2025 will start on September 9 in the UAE as part of the neutral venue agreement despite India being the host. Eight teams will participate in the tournament, with them being divided into two groups of four teams each.
Shubman Gill, India's Test captain, is likely to be dropped from the squad as Ajit Agarkar and the team will have big calls to make. Gill had a successful England tour, but could now find himself out of contention.
The squad is likely to be announced at 1:30 PM in the afternoon as selectors will have huge role to play. Suryakumar Yadav will be the captain of the side while Hardik Pandya and other senior members like Axar Patel are set to feature.
Players including Test team captain Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and others are set to learn fate as the selectors will gather later in the day to decide announce the squad for Asia Cup 2025. We can expect a string of surprises in the squad.