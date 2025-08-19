/India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement Live: Weather likely to delay press conference

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill are set to learn their fate as the Indian men's team selectors meet in Mumbai to decide on the squad. The selectors' panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, will have some big decisions in hand, including Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion, while Jitesh Sharma will also face an anxious wait.

Shreyas Iyer could be on his way to the UAE for the second time in six months as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Expected to be announced on Tuesday (Aug 19), the selectors' panel, led by Agarkar, could bring a string of surprises to the squad, including the exclusions of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are likely to retain their place in the side, with both enjoying stellar run. Samson scored two centuries at the back end of 2024 in South Africa, while his ability to keep wickets comes as a welcome addition. With Shubman Gill unlikely to travel after Sunday’s media reports, either Ishan Kishan or Sai Sudharsan could be in frame as back-up opener.