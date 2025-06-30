/Kombucha: China’s 2,000-year-old secret to gut health or the latest health fad?

In today’s world, where everyone is becoming health and fitness conscious day by day, people are returning to the traditional diets. One such attraction in a modern-day nutritious diet is Kombucha. In recent years, Kombucha has gained massive popularity and made its way into cafés and supermarkets across the globe. Before you decide whether to add this fizzy, fermented tea-beverage into your diet, let's dive into the know-how's of Kombucha and its potential health benefits.

What is Kombucha?

Kombucha is a naturally fizzy, fermented tea beverage made from bacteria, yeast, sugar and tea. It is produced through fermentation of a sweetened tea with a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). It is sour in taste and yellow-orange in colour. Over the time, Kombucha turns into a tangy, carbonated drink rich in friendly probiotic bacteria, organic acids, B vitamins and enzymes.

Kombucha's origins can be traced back over 2000 years ago to ancient China, where it was known as "The Tea of Immortality". It later spread to Japan, Russia and Eastern Europe before gaining popularity in the West. The drink has appeal for health-conscious urban Indian consumers as well. According to one estimate provided by Indian company, Sbooch, the Kombucha market grew from $45 million in 2020 to $102 million in 2024 in India.

How Kombucha can benefit you?

People have started seeing Kombucha as an alternative drink to other carbonated and caffeine drinks due to increasing awareness for natural, probiotic beverages. According to some research, the potential health benefits include gut health, improved digestive system, mental health and immunity. However, confirmed benefits of consuming Kombucha tea are still developing.

Kombucha provides a rich source of friendly probiotic bacteria, which helps improve the gastrointestinal tract functions. Apart from probiotics, it also provides antioxidants, reduced chronic inflammation and helps in blood sugar control. Additionally, Kombucha is dairy-free, which makes it a good option for vegans and those who are lactose-intolerant.

It is important to note that Kombucha contains a small amount of alcohol, preservatives or added sugar that varies from brand to brand. Therefore, it becomes essential to take a look at the label - especially if you are a pregnant woman or avoid alcohol for some reason.

Can you drink it every day?