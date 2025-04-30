Ash Gourd Juice on an Empty Stomach: Is it Worth the Hype?

Morning Elixir or Myth?
Ash gourd contains high water content with fewer calories. Its intake on an empty stomach can assist you in weight loss efforts by keeping you hydrated and fulfilling your morning water needs. It is not a myth.
Natural Detox
Ash gourds are packed with water, fibre, vitamin C, minerals, and cooling properties. It can help you flush out heat and toxins gently.
Boosts Weight Management
Ash gourd contains vitamin C, magnesium and vitamin B12 but filling, helps curb cravings and supports a lighter feeling throughout the day.
Enhances Skin & Gut Healing
Ash gourds can soothe stomach acidity and strengthen your digestion, based on traditional practices. It can make your skin glowing and healthy.
Offers Mental Clarity
In Ayurveda, ash gourds have a cooling effect that can calm your nervous system, and sharpen your mental focus.
How to Make Ash Gourd Juice?
To make ash gourd juice at home, firstly, blend fresh ash gourd, strain, and sip. Add a pinch of black salt or lemon in it if you like. It can give you more flavour.