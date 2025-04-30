Advertisment
Ash Gourd Juice on an Empty Stomach: Is it Worth the Hype?

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Ash gourd juice, consumed on an empty stomach, is low in calories and high in water content, aiding hydration and weight loss by fulfilling morning water needs.

Authored by: WION Web Team
Ash Gourd Juice: (Pexels)
Ash Gourd Juice: (Pexels)
Morning Elixir or Myth?
Ash Gourd
Morning Elixir or Myth?

Ash gourd contains high water content with fewer calories. Its intake on an empty stomach can assist you in weight loss efforts by keeping you hydrated and fulfilling your morning water needs. It is not a myth.

Natural Detox
Ash Gourd Juice
Natural Detox

Ash gourds are packed with water, fibre, vitamin C, minerals, and cooling properties. It can help you flush out heat and toxins gently.

Boosts Weight Management
Ash Gourd
Boosts Weight Management

Ash gourd contains vitamin C, magnesium and vitamin B12 but filling, helps curb cravings and supports a lighter feeling throughout the day.

Enhances Skin & Gut Healing
Ash Gourd Juice
Enhances Skin & Gut Healing

Ash gourds can soothe stomach acidity and strengthen your digestion, based on traditional practices. It can make your skin glowing and healthy.

Offers Mental Clarity
Ash Gourd Juice
Offers Mental Clarity

In Ayurveda, ash gourds have a cooling effect that can calm your nervous system, and sharpen your mental focus.

How to Make Ash Gourd Juice?
Ash Gourd Juice
How to Make Ash Gourd Juice?

To make ash gourd juice at home, firstly, blend fresh ash gourd, strain, and sip. Add a pinch of black salt or lemon in it if you like. It can give you more flavour.

