/Yamuna swells to danger mark, water enters homes — but Delhi CM Rekha Gupta insists 'no flood-like situation'

As the Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark after all 18 gates of the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar were opened, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday (Aug 19) sought to assure citizens that there was no flood-like situation. Gupta, after visiting the residential area at Yamuna Bazar, assured that the situation was under control. She said that the water levels had risen close to 206 m, above which evacuation was planned, but that "it has not crossed this mark yet." She said that the "water should recede in a day or two. We are providing food and water, as well as a medical facility here." Amid reports of the Yamuna River getting close to flood levels, the Delhi CM insisted, "there is no flood situation in Delhi."

Yamuna flows close to the danger mark

After the floodgates at the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar were opened on Sunday due to rising water levels, the Yamuna River on Tuesday was flowing close to the danger mark. All 18 gates of the barrage were opened after around 1.78 cusecs of water entered the river following continuous rain. Due to this water, as per an ANI report, had entered the residential areas near the riverbank.

"1.78 lakh cusecs of water has come into the river after the recent rainfall. This is the highest water level of this season," said Vijay Garg, executive engineer of the Irrigation Department.

Delhi government sets up shelters in schools

Assuring that there was no flood-like situation, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that her administration has made arrangements in schools for those who want to go to a safer location. She said that people have a place to stay and food at the shelters and that all necessary help would be provided to those in the affected areas.