World more nationalistic today, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said nationalistic policies have been electorally validated in the US and China and economic rebalancing is becoming political rebalancing.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, Jaishankar said "What has led to weaker multilateralism? We have seen in the last 20 years an economic rebalancing in the world. It was a question of time before the economic rebalancing translated into political rebalancing... If there is going to be political rebalancing then we are going to be in a transition era," he said

US Senator Lindsey Graham tried to raise the Kashmir issue at the conference and said, “When it comes to Kashmir, I don’t know how it ends, but let us make sure, two democracies will end it differently.“

Jaishankar replied, “don’t worry senator. One democracy will settle it, and you know which one!“

The minister stressed that the United Nations is far less credible today than it has been through its history, "which is not surprising because when you think about it, there are not too many things which are 75 years old and still as good as they were"."Clearly, there is something that needs to be done there," Jaishankar added.

