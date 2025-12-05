/Woman stranded at Bengaluru airport with father's mortal remains due to IndiGo cancellations

IndiGo airline’s operational disruptions have caused distress to many passengers. A woman had to deal with her father’s loss and was strandedat Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport with his mortal remains. She was to board a flight to Delhi, and without prior notice, her flight was cancelled. Her father’s ‘asthi visarjan’ is scheduled for Saturday, for which she has to be in Delhi and then in Dehradun. The budget airline, in one of its announcements, said that all flights departing from Delhi on December 5 have been cancelled until midnight.

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said,“I have to reach Delhi from Bengaluru, then board a flight to Dehradun from Delhi to reach Haridwar. The asthi visarjan has to be done tomorrow.” She has been suggested to take another airline, prices of which have skyrocketed at this point.

“Now they are saying that they have no flights for today. They are asking us to book a flight with other airlines. Flight tickets for other flights cost Rs 60,000 per person, which I cannot afford,” she added. Her family was flying to perform rituals in Ganga and then travelling to Rajasthan. And now, they are in fix as they may not be able to complete the rituals as they were earlier planned.

IndiGo cancellations

Airports across India have Indigo airline passengers frustrated due to delays and cancellations. Over a thousand flights have been cancelled. For now, the airline says it is due to changes in FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations), which DGCA had revised in January 2024 and was to be implemented in a phased manner; that’s the very bug that bit the system and has caused the disruptions. Passengers have been stranded at airports for hours; those planning to get to the airport have been receiving rescheduling notifications.