Woman drowns after car gets stuck in neck-deep water at Bengaluru underpass

A 23-year-old woman, named Bhanurekha, died after drowning in the waterlogged underpass in Bengaluru, a city in the South Indian state of Karnataka, on Sunday.

Her car got stuck in neck-deep water at the KR Circle underpass, which is close to Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka.

As per news agency PTI, fire and emergency services personnel saved the driver and five other members of the family with the help of people who had rushed to the scene to free those trapped.

The victims were taken to St Martha's Hospital where doctors declared Bhanurekha dead. Karnataka CM meets family of deceased woman Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday met the family members of the deceased and offered condolences.

He announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh (6,035.60 USD) and free treatment for Bhanurekha's kin admitted to the hospital.

"The family from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had hired a car and come to see Bengaluru. Bhanurekha works in Infosys. Due to the downpour, the barricade at the underpass fell down and the driver took the risk of crossing the underpass, which he should not have," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

On being asked if the doctors refused to treat the 23-year-old when she was brought to the hospital while she was alive, Siddaramaiah said he will get the incident investigated and initiate action accordingly.

As per news agency PTI, the people present at the spot said that the car driver tried to zoom through the water, but in the middle of the underpass, the car almost got submerged. The occupants of the vehicle came out frantically trying to save themselves.

People nearby rushed when they heard the family's outcry for help and threw sarees, and ropes in order to help them keep afloat. While two of them were dragged out by swimmers of the emergency services personnel, others were brought out using a ladder. Building collapses in Bengaluru as heavy rains lash city According to the officials, an old building collapsed in Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura as heavy rains lashed the city on Sunday.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) released a statement saying that the onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be delayed this year, predicting its arrival on June 4, four days after the normal date predicted on June 1.

"Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about 7 days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards. An indigenously developed state-of-the-art statistical model with a model error of +- 4 days is used for the purpose," IMD stated.

