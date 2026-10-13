/Woman allegedly attempts to attack Mamata Banerjee with knife, TMC says

An alleged attempt to attack former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a knife was reported near her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat area on Tuesday evening. Police detained a woman for questioning after the incident, according to reports.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen filed a police complaint alleging that the woman approached Banerjee while hurling abuses and appearing to be intoxicated. The complaint raised concerns about the security of the TMC leader, ANI reported.

TMC questions security arrangements

The TMC alleged that the woman attempted to attack Banerjee with a knife and questioned how such an incident could occur despite the former chief minister having Z+ category security cover.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale also raised the issue on social media, alleging that a drug addict had reached Banerjee's residence and tried to attack her with a knife.

“SHOCKING NEWS: A drug addict reached Mamata Banerjee’s residence today and tried to attack her with a knife. This is the condition in Bengal where even a Z+ protectee & 3-time CM is not safe,” Gokhale said.

Gokhale also suggested that the alleged incident could have been part of a conspiracy planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).