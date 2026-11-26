With the rapid transformation in technology in warfare, as displayed by the recent conflicts in Operation Sindoor and the war in West Asia, it has become a strategic and operational imperative for India to focus on the “economics of war” in air defence, said SK Saini, former Vice Chief of Army Staff at the Wion Defence Pulse conclave on November 26, 2026. He called the “myth of a short war is misplaced.”

The distinction between air and ground warfare has increasingly blurred. It extends into the “air at very low levels into the EM spectrum, into cyberspace and into the information domain. But he asserted that the fundamentals have remained unchanged, ”leadership training, discipline and logistics still matter". He explained the importance of drones and their involvement in various forms of deployment. But counter-drones were more important, as India faces its primary threat on its northern borders from China.

Saini also stressed the need to build a network surveillance architecture, and it should be passed both upwards to the strategy level and downwards towards the technical level. He, drawing an example from Operation Sindoor, said that the “side that sees first understands faster”

Legacy multi-year procurement cycles are incompatible with domains where technologies are evolving in weeks or months. Achieving true self-reliance requires agile and fast-track acquisition pathways alongside resilient domestic supply chains.