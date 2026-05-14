/Will tea, coffee, desserts get costlier? India prohibits sugar exports till September 2026 - What this means

India on Wednesday (May 14) announced a ban on sugar exports with immediate effect as the world’s second-largest sugar producer attempts to rein in local prices. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued the notification amending the export policy from 'Restricted' to 'Prohibited'. The prohibition will not apply to sugar exports to the EU and USA under CXL and TRQ quota, the Advance Authorisation Scheme (AAS), and Government-to-Government shipments to meet food security needs of other countries. Consignments already in the physical export pipeline are also exempted.
The move is likely to support global white and raw sugar prices, while allowing rival producers Brazil and Thailand to boost shipments to Asian and African buyers. India, the world's biggest sugar exporter after Brazil, allowed mills to export 1.59 million metric tons, betting output would exceed domestic demand. But production is now expected to lag consumption for a second consecutive year as cane yields weaken in major growing regions.
Forecasts that El Nino weather conditions could disrupt this year's monsoon have also raised the risk that next season's output falls below initial estimates. Of the 1.59 million metric tons approved for export, traders signed contracts for about 800,000 tons, of which more than 600,000 tons have already been shipped, Reuters report said. The government said that it would prohibit exports of raw and white sugar, while allowing shipments already in the export pipeline to proceed under specified conditions. It said consignments would be permitted if loading had already begun before publication of the notification in the Official Gazette.
Will cost of sugar-based product rise?
The government’s decision is actually to prevent a spike in sugar prices inside Indian households rather than causing one. So, no, for now the price won't rise. By restricting exports, policymakers are trying to ensure that enough sugar remains available in the domestic market even if West Asia crisis worsens. Government sources quoted in Reuters said that the Centre wants to avoid a situation where domestic prices rise sharply because of speculative demand or supply disruptions linked to higher fuel and shipping costs. The biggest reason behind the decision is the government’s attempt to ensure adequate domestic sugar availability and prevent a spike in prices. According to The Economic Times, officials are worried that continued exports could reduce buffer stocks at a time when global supply chains remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions.