/Will tea, coffee, desserts get costlier? India prohibits sugar exports till September 2026 - What this means

India on Wednesday (May 14) announced a ban on sugar exports with immediate effect as the world’s second-largest sugar producer attempts to rein in local prices. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued the notification amending the export policy from 'Restricted' to 'Prohibited'. The prohibition will not apply to sugar exports to the EU and USA under CXL and TRQ quota, the Advance Authorisation Scheme (AAS), and Government-to-Government shipments to meet food security needs of other countries. Consignments already in the physical export pipeline are also exempted.

The move is likely to support global white and raw sugar prices, while allowing rival producers Brazil and Thailand to boost shipments to Asian and African buyers. ​India, the world's biggest sugar exporter after Brazil, allowed mills to export 1.59 ​million metric tons, betting output would exceed domestic demand. But production ⁠is now expected to lag consumption for a second consecutive year as cane yields ​weaken in major growing regions.

Forecasts that El Nino weather conditions could disrupt this ​year's monsoon have also raised the risk that next season's output falls below initial estimates. Of the 1.59 million metric tons approved for export, traders signed contracts for about 800,000 tons, of which more ​than 600,000 tons have already been shipped, Reuters report said. The government said that it ​would prohibit exports of raw and white sugar, while allowing shipments already in the export pipeline ‌to proceed ⁠under specified conditions. It said consignments would be permitted if loading had already begun before publication of the notification in the Official Gazette.

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