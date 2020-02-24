'Will meet everyone in a few hours', Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of Ahmedabad touch down 

US President Donald Trump, who loves to tweet, has tweeted in Hindi ahead of his touchdown at Ahmedabad Airport.

"We are eager to visit India. We are on our way, will meet everyone in a few hours," said the tweet in Hindi by Trump who will arrive at Ahmedabad Airport shortly.

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020 ×

Trump is on a two-day visit to India from today.