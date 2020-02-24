'Will meet everyone in a few hours', Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of Ahmedabad touch down 

WION Web Team New Delhi Feb 24, 2020, 10.41 AM(IST)

US President Donald Trump Photograph:( Reuters )

 "We are eager to visit India. We are on our way, will meet everyone in a few hours," said the tweet in Hindi by Trump who will arrive at Ahmedabad Airport shortly. 

US President Donald Trump, who loves to tweet, has tweeted in Hindi ahead of his touchdown at Ahmedabad Airport. 

Trump is on a two-day visit to India from today. 

 

