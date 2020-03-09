Will defeat Mamata Banerjee in assembly elections: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that the party is working hard to win the upcoming elections in West Bengal and added that BJP will defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government.

"In West Bengal, we are trying our best to win the election. This time we will defeat Mamata Banerjee's government and form BJP government there," Madhav said in a press conference here.

The assembly elections are likely to be held next year.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the state and said that the BJP will turn West Bengal into "Sonar Bangla" and develop it on all counts if allowed five years by the people in the state.

Shah had attended several events and addressed rallies while in the state.