/Who was Surendra Koli, accused in Nithari serial murder case, died by suicide

Surendra Koli, one of the prime accused of the Nithari case, who was later acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in October 2023 committed suicide by hanging himself in the Bhupatwala area of ​​Haridwar, said police. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause behind his death. Further details are awaited.

Who was Surendra Koli, the man behind the 2006 Noida serial murders?

Koli was a resident of Village Magru Khal, District Almora (Uttarakhand). He worked as a domestic help in the house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Sector 31, Noida. He was one of the main accused in the Nithari killings, after skeletal remains of children and other victims were discovered near Pandher’s house in December 2006.

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He was soon arrested and prosecuted in multiple murder, rape and kidnapping cases related to the serial killings in Nithari, Noida.

He was convicted in several cases and received death sentences in some of them. One conviction, concerning the murder of Rimpa Haldar, was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011; the death sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

Later, in October 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli in 12 cases, after it found lapses with the prosecution evidence. About two years later, in November 2025, the Supreme Court upheld the acquittals.

During the same month, the Apex court set aside his conviction in the remaining Rimpa Haldar case and ordered his release. This way Koli was acquitted in all the 13 cases filed against him.

How the case came to light

Between 2005 and 2006, several children and young women went missing from nearby Nithari village in Noida. Repeated complaints were filed by families of those who went missing but the police did not heed attention.