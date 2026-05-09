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Who is Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, appointed new Chief Of Defence Staff by India

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: May 09, 2026, 10:31 IST | Updated: May 09, 2026, 10:31 IST
Who is Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, appointed new Chief Of Defence Staff by India

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani appointed new CDS Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Lieutenant General Subramani has a career spanning over 37 years in the Indian Army since being Commissioned into The Garhwal Rifles in December 1985.

Indian government on Saturday (May 9) named Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as the country’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of the Naval Staff. The appointments will take effect at the end of May. The newly appointed CDS Lt Gen Raja Subramani will succeed General Anil Chauhan, while Vice Admiral Swaminathan will take over from Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

So, who's Lt Gen Raja Subramani appointed the new CDS?

  • Lieutenant General N. S. Raja Subramani an awardee of Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM), Visisht Seva MeDAL (VSM) is currently serving as the Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since Sept 1, 2025
  • He last served as the 47th Vice Chief of the Army Staff,
  • Before being Vice Chief of the Army Staff, he was General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Command.
  • Lt Gen Subramani has a career spanning over 37 years in the Indian Army since being Commissioned into The Garhwal Rifles in December 1985
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Who is Vice Admiral Swaminathan

  • Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is a highly decorated officer with over 38 years of service
  • He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987
  • A specialist in Communication and Electronic Warfare Vice Admiral Swaminathan has held several key operational, staff, and training assignments during his career
  • He has commanded missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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