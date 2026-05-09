/Who is Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, appointed new Chief Of Defence Staff by India

Indian government on Saturday (May 9) named Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (Retd.) as the country’s next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of the Naval Staff. The appointments will take effect at the end of May. The newly appointed CDS Lt Gen Raja Subramani will succeed General Anil Chauhan, while Vice Admiral Swaminathan will take over from Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.