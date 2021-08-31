WhatsApp says it banned 3 million accounts in India in its second compliance report

In the 46 days between June 16 and July 31, 2021, WhatsApp banned almost 3 million Indian accounts on the messaging service, according to the company's second compliance report under the new Information Technology Rules, 2021.

According to the study, the messaging giant received 137 requests for account help, of which one was handled, and 316 requests to ban accounts, of which 73 were handled. During the reporting period, it banned a total of 3,027,000 accounts.

WhatsApp previously said that over 95% of bans are caused by the unauthorised use of automated or bulk messaging (spam).

WhatsApp disables roughly 8 million accounts each month on average throughout the world to prevent abuse on the network.

During the period of June 16 to July 31, WhatsApp received 594 user reports spanning account support (137), ban appeal (316), other support (45), product support (64), and safety (32).

According to the report, 74 accounts were "actioned" during this time.

"Accounts Actioned" refers to reports for which WhatsApp takes corrective action as a result of the report, according to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has previously stated that accounts should not be allowed to send automated mass spam at a large scale.

It employs artificial intelligence to detect suspect activity from accounts that send a high or unusual number of messages, and it bans millions of such accounts in India and around the world.

Because WhatsApp is an end-to-end encrypted platform, it has no visibility into the content of any messages.

Instead, it relies on unencrypted data such as user reports, profile photos, group photos, and descriptions, as well as advanced AI tools and resources to detect and prevent abuse on the platform, in addition to behavioural signals from accounts.

(With inputs from agencies)