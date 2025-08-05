Several people are feared dead and over 50 are missing as a cloudburst triggered a massive landslide in Uttarkashi's Dharali village on Tuesday afternoon. The landslide has cut off road connectivity to the Gangotri Dham. The cloudburst has unleashed a deluge in the region, towing debris along and prompting an emergency response from the local administration.

What happened in Uttarakhand'sUttarkashi?

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday that the cloudburst in the Dharali region was extremely"sad and distressing". He said the government has deployed SRFD and NDRF for the rescue-and-relief operation.

"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he said.

The Indian Army revealed what happened in Uttarakhand. It said in a statement that a mudslide struck the village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil. The sudden flow of debris hit a settlement.

Army personnel have been pressed into the operation.

"A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harshil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement. Troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations. Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold," the army's Central Command said.