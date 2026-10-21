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West Bengal govt forms SIT to probe Kolkata Durga Puja stampede that killed 19

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 23:19 IST | Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 23:19 IST
West Bengal govt forms SIT to probe Kolkata Durga Puja stampede that killed 19

People pay tribute to the mortal remains of a victim outside the Kolkata Police morgue as relatives arrive to collect the bodies of victims following a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata on Oct 18, 2026. Photograph: (ANI)

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The West Bengal government has constituted an SIT, headed by Justice (retd.) Anindita Roy Saraswati, to investigate the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede that killed 17 people and submit its final report within three months.

The West Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), in consultation with the Calcutta High Court, to investigate the October 17 stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata that killed 19 people and left several others injured.

The SIT has been directed to examine the circumstances that led to the incident and recommend measures to prevent similar tragedies. According to the government notification, the panel must submit its final report within three months of the order.

Justice (retd.) Anindita Roy Saraswati will chair the investigation team. Anindita Roy Saraswati. Its members will include the Principal Secretary of West Bengal's Disaster Management and Civil Defence Department and senior police officials, including a representative of the Director General and Inspector General of Police not below the rank of Additional Director General.

The panel will also include a representative of the Home and Hill Affairs Department at the rank of Joint Secretary or above, along with a representative of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) based in Kolkata.

Fire safety checks tightened at Durga Puja pandals

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Meanwhile, the Kolkata Fire Department has placed five Durga Puja pandals in South Kolkata under special scrutiny following the stampede.

The department has issued written instructions to the committees of Chetla, Tridhara, Deshapriya Park and Tollygunge Cultural, asking them to pay particular attention to entry and exit routes and implement additional fire safety measures.

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of ₹25 lakh and a government job for the family of each victim. The Special Task Force (STF) has also begun an investigation to establish accountability.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is monitoring the situation alongside the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner.

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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