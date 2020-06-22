West Bengal: 14 more deaths take Covid-19 toll to 569; 413 fresh cases detected

Fourteen people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday taking the death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said.



Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, it said.



The active cases in the state stand at 5,102.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases on per lakh people in India is one of the lowest in the world despite its high population density, and the recovery rate has now reached almost 56 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

For every one lakh population, there are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India, while the global average is over three times at 114.67, the ministry said, referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated June 21.

With record 445 deaths and 14,821 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in India stands at 4, 25,282, according to Ministry of Health.

