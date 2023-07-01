We will support Uniform Civil Code, says Himachal minister from Congress Vikramaditya Singh

Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh has expressed his support for the Uniform Civil Code in a stance that is at variance with that of his party. Several Congress leaders have questioned the BJP-led government over the move with former finance minister P Chidambaram dubbing the proposal as tactics by an "agenda-driven majoritarian government."



"We have said that whenever Uniform Civil Code comes, we will support it. Congress party has always contributed towards taking unity and integrity forward," Vikramaditya Singh told ANI.



The Himachal PWD minister is the son of Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh and the late six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh.



Earlier in a tweet, Chidambaram responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent pitch for Uniform Civil Code in the country stated that while in an abstract sense the PM equating a nation to a family may appear true, the reality is very different.



"A family is knit together by blood relationships. A nation is brought together by a Constitution which is a political-legal document. Even in a family there is diversity. The Constitution of India recognised diversity and plurality among the people of India. A UCC is an aspiration. It cannot be forced on the people by an agenda-driven majoritarian government," Chidambaram said.



"...A UCC imposed on the people will only widen the divisions The Hon'ble PM's strong pitch for the UCC is intended to divert attention from inflation, unemployment, hate crimes, discrimination and denying States' rights. The people must be vigilant. Having failed in good governance, the BJP is deploying the UCC to polarise the electorate and attempt to win the next elections," he added.



Former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur welcomed Vikramaditya Singh's remarks.



"When talks are held about UCC, the inner voices of a lot of people from different political parties and ideologies tell them that if this decision will be taken, it will be in the interest of the nation and society. We have always demanded that the law should be the same for all...If Vikramaditya Singh has said this, it means that he listened to his conscience and expressed it," the BJP leader said.