A cloudburst near the Kheer Ganga River on Tuesday (Aug 5) caused a sudden flash floods in Dharali village, located in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. The strong flow of water destroyed all the homes, hotels and shops, which comes in its path. At least four people lost their lives and many more are still missing. During the ongoing rescue efforts, a video has been surfaced out on social media, showing two men narrowly escaping the floods just moments after their villages gets hit by the running water and mud. In the viral video, both men are seen struggling to move as muddy water and rocks rush down towards Dharali village.

Around 20 to 25 hotels, restaurants and homestays were washed away in the flash floods. One of the men in the video is seen trying to run ahead of the floodwater to save himself, while the other one is stuck in thick mud and debris.

The man tries to get up but slips and falls again due to the slippery ground. There is no one nearby to help them and this incident also caused panic in the nearby villages and areas.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that he is regularly talking with top officials and closely monitoring the situation.

"The news of heavy losses due to cloudburst in Dharali (Uttarkashi) area is extremely sad and painful. SDRF, NDRF, district administration and other related teams are engaged on war footing in relief and rescue operations," he said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the Chief Minister and said that the rescue teams are doing everything possible to help those affected.

"I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," the PM tweeted.